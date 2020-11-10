The funeral of the Unknown Warrior - archive, 1920

The Unknown Soldier: symbolic burial in the Abbey

26 October 1920

Lord Curzon explained to a meeting of journalists to-day the arrangements for the unveiling of the Cenotaph and the symbolic burial of an unknown soldier in Westminster Abbey which will be the great events of Armistice Day.

The burial of an unknown fighting man among the great men of history with impressive pageantry will express the honour the nation pays to the legions of fighting men who fell, whose sacrifice is commemorated in another way by the Cenotaph.

The King, as chief mourner for the nation, will walk behind the bier on which the soldier’s body is carried from the Cenotaph to the Abbey. Behind the King will come the Princes, the pall-bearers will be senior officers of the three services. The grave will be dug in the nave near the west door, and it will be filled with earth brought from a French battlefield. The burial will be seen by an assembly of relatives of the dead, wounded, men, and nurses.

Arrival at Boulogne: four poilus on guard for the night

10 November 1920

The body of the unknown warrior arrived here at 3 30 this afternoon, and was conveyed in a motor ambulance to the historic thirteenth-century chateau, where it was borne by eight men representing diverse arms of the British Empire through lines of French soldiers presenting arms, to the castle library, which had been converted into a chapelle ardente and decorated with flags and palms. Here the remains of the unknown soldier were immediately placed within the massive casket which had arrived from England last night. Four poilus mount guard over the body until to-morrow morning, when it will be transferred to the catafalque facing Calais Gate, where the cortege will be formed at ten o’clock, and proceed to the Quai Chanty, for embarkation.

On English soil again

11 November 1920

Dover, Wednesday afternoon

In the grey light of a November afternoon mirrored on an unruffled sea, the Verdun came to rest by the Admiralty Pier at Dover. She was heralded by the thunderous field marshal’s salute of nineteen guns fired by the Royal Garrison Artillery from the Castle, and as the last echo of the guns died away the band of the Royal Irish Fusiliers played Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory.

The arrival in London

James Bone

11 November 1920



Victoria Station with all its lights burning; outside a dismal soft rain and the familiar London in November. The people had gathered in many thousands to see the arrival of the dead warrior from the battlefields who is to be buried to-morrow in Westminster. They were the same crowds, probably nearly all women, who gathered there in the war waiting for their men.

In the part of Victoria where the funeral coach arrived the men who used to arrive there were from training camps of the south coast, not warriors from the field. The trench men arrived on the other side fresh from the war. Crowds used to gather to meet the men, sometimes in furry coats and strange gear, often so unfamiliar with London that they were headed by a woman in khaki striding bravely and explaining to them how they had to go after they left the intermediate shelter.

Round the station is a very soldiers’ quarter, where many a soldier had his last drink in England. The Dominions’ quarters were close by. It was a hectic centre in the war. The dead man who came home to-day arrived very quietly in an ordinary plank-faced white-topped guard’s van, No 132. The van was padlocked, with the key in charge of the officer of the King’s Company of the Grenadier Guards. The van had been consecrated, and was a temporary chapel. There were purple hangings round it, and the coffin with its Crusader’s sword and union jack was hidden from all the eager eyes.

