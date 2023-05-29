Funeral services set for Irmo firefighter killed during apartment building blaze

Funeral plans have been announced for an Irmo firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze at a Columbia-area apartment complex on Friday.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home said the funeral for firefighter James Michael Muller, 25, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. The service will be followed by a private interment.

The obituary noted that Muller “was a devoted firefighter to the Irmo Fire Department. He loved the fire service. He used his free time to take classes and further his craft.”

It also noted Muller loved spending time with family, including his son Cole.

Memorials can be made to the Irmo Fire Foundation.

Muller died Friday while battling a large fire at the Tropical Ridge apartment complex on Stoneridge Drive. Six other firefighters, including four from the Columbia Fire Department and two from Irmo, were injured in the blaze.

Tributes poured in for Muller in the days following his death.

“Firefighter J. Michael Muller exemplified the spirit of selflessness and bravery that defines our firefighting community,” Irmo Mayor Barry Walker said. “He fearlessly put himself in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of others, demonstrating unwavering dedication to his duty as a firefighter. We are forever indebted to him for his service and sacrifice.”

State Rep. Nathan Ballentine said on Twitter that the “news hit hard.”

“All I can think is how dangerous this job is and yet how brave these men and women are,” Ballentine said. “Prayers for the family.”

The Columbia Fire Department is continuing to investigate the fire, with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Division of Fire and Life Safety.