Funeral procession announced for fallen Elk Grove officer killed in Highway 99 crash

Elk Grove police have announced the funeral procession for Officer Tyler Lenehan, who died Jan. 21, following a traffic collision on Highway 99 near 47th Avenue in Sacramento.

A memorial service for the Elk Grove motor officer will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bayside Church Adventure Campus, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road.

The procession will depart Bayside Church Adventure Campus, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, in Roseville, following the motor officer’s memorial service, for southbound Highway 65.

Lenehan’s motorcade will then travel from Highway 65 to eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Sierra College Boulevard.

From Sierra College Boulevard, the procession will head to eastbound Douglas Boulevard and drive to southbound Auburn Folsom Road.

From Auburn Folsom Road, the officer’s procession will travel to eastbound Folsom Lake Crossing for the final leg of the journey to northbound Green Valley Road and Green Valley Mortuary, 3004 Alexandrite Drive, in Rescue.

Lenehan, 44, will be buried in a private ceremony at Green Valley. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Traffic will be impacted by the procession from Roseville to Rescue and motorists should expect delays along the route.

People wishing to pay respects to Lenehan are asked to remain on sidewalks and avoid standing on medians or in the roadway.

Officers on Sunday transported a United States Honor Flag to Green Valley Mortuary, Elk Grove police posted on its social media. The flag will stay with Lenehan until his memorial service.