Funeral planned Monday morning to honor Fairway police officer killed on duty

A funeral to honor Officer Jonah Oswald, the Fairway police officer fatally wounded in a shootout last week, will be held Monday morning in Lenexa.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr. in Lenexa to honor the 29-year-old, who was killed after a shooting broke out at a Mission QuikTrip last Sunday while officers responded to an auto theft.

Oswald died from his injuries last Monday in a hospital. He had been with the Fairway Police Department for four years and was a husband and father to two young children.

No graveside service will be held following the funeral, but there will be a short ceremony outside the church once the service concludes.

Over the weekend, community members and law enforcement officials have honored Oswald and his family.

Hundreds from Fairway and surrounding cities attended a parade of patrol vehicles and a candlelight vigil to pay their respects to the first officer to be killed on duty in the department’s history. A visitation was also held Sunday.

“Jonah’s heart radiated,” said Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo at the vigil. “And it radiated through his badge.”

The shooting

Last Sunday, Oswald and officers from several police departments responded to reports of a stolen vehicle with two suspects.

Lenexa police pursued the vehicle, which allegedly struck a patrol car, until the suspects fled on foot into a Mission QuikTrip at 4700 Lamar Ave.

Oswald was critically wounded in a shootout that ensued and later died from his injuries.

One of the suspects, Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, Tennessee was killed at the scene.

The other suspect, Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was charged with four felonies, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and is being held on $1 million bail.

The Star’s Matti Gellman and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.