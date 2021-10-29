Funeral underway for Montreal firefighter who died during water rescue

MONTREAL — A funeral is underway for a Montreal firefighter who died during a water rescue on Oct. 17.

Pierre Lacroix of the Montreal fire department drowned after the rescue boat he was in capsized and he became trapped underneath.

Before the service began, hundreds of firefighters, police officers and paramedics from Quebec and across the county marched silently to the beat of a single drum in a procession through the streets of Old Montreal to Notre-Dame Basilica, where the funeral is taking place.

Martin Guilbault, an operations chief at the Montreal fire department, said more than 1,000 local firefighters were part of the procession, and about 3,000 official participants were attending, including firefighters from other parts of Canada and the United States as well as dignitaries.

Guilbault, who was Lacroix’s captain for several years, described him as a man with two sides: someone who was known for his sense of humour around the station but who was also extremely professional when on a call.

A water rescue specialist, the 58-year-old Lacroix had been with the fire department for more than 30 years.

Lacroix was one of four firefighters coming to the aid of two boaters in distress when the mishap took place. He was the first Montreal firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2012.

