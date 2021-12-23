Ava White: Funeral for Liverpool schoolgirl to be held

Undated handout photo of Ava White at age 10 (Trinity RC Primary School/PA) (PA Media)

A funeral for Ava White, the 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death following a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool, is due to be held on Thursday.

Ava died after she was knifed in the city centre on November 25.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack, which happened at about 8.30pm, but died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.

(PA Wire)

The funeral is being held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral at 10am on Thursday.

Following Ava’s death, her father Robert Martin said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police he said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

“Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

“As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

(PA Wire)

Hundreds of people paid tribute to her at a vigil earlier this month, and flowers and balloons were left in the city centre in her memory.

At the opening of the inquest into her death last week, senior coroner for Liverpool Andre Rebello said Ava was stabbed in the neck.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in February.