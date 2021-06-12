Relative of slain London, Ont., family says public support made him feel less alone

LONDON, Ont. — A man who lost four relatives in an attack in London, Ont., last weekend issued a plea for compassion and openness Saturday as he thanked friends and strangers for helping him shoulder his grief.

Speaking at an outdoor funeral service, Ali Islam paid tribute to his niece Madiha Salman, 44, her husband Salman Afzaal, 46, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother Talat Afzaal.

The four family members died last Sunday night while out for a walk after a man in a truck drove them down in what police have called a premeditated attack because they were Muslim. The couple's nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

Islam praised their "gentle, unassuming" character, and said their deaths marked an "immense" loss for his family and all who knew them.

He expressed gratitude for the public outpouring of support from across Canada and beyond, which he said has "confirmed the potential of absolute innate goodness inside humankind."

"The expressions of raw emotion, the prayers, the quiet tears, the messages of comfort from people we know and from people that are complete strangers -- it has been the first step towards finding a way to heal," he told the crowd of mourners gathered outside a local mosque.

"We are not alone in our grief, our sleepless nights, our survivor's guilt."

Islam said many have asked his family what they can do to help in the aftermath of the attack.

"I ask you to be examples of love and compassion. I ask you to take the time to learn from someone who doesn't look the same as you. I ask you to inspire others with your affection. Be humble, be true. be persistent, be creative, be brave," he said.

"As long as we are alive, the memory of our family will be inside us."

Pakistan's ambassador to Canada also spoke at the service, saying all of Pakistan stands "shoulder to shoulder" with those who lost their loved ones.

"Our hearts are bleeding because of the atrocity that has befallen this wonderful, marvellous family," Raza Bashir said.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, a funeral procession wound its way from the O'Neil Funeral Home to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario. The funeral was held in the centre's parking lot, with space for the public in nearby soccer fields.

The family was set to be buried at the Islamic Cemetery of London in a private ceremony later Saturday.

Three London police officers in full dress uniform stood at attention as the four hearses arrived at the mosque and saluted as the SUV carrying the family pulled into the parking lot.

Volunteers distributed masks and water bottles to the crowd, which was separated by gender, reminding those gathered to respect physical distancing rules. Chairs were also set up for seniors.

Shortly before the service, Imam Aarij Anwer, who was set to lead a prayer, said people have come from across the province to help London’s Muslim residents heal.

The family and Muslim community has received an outpouring of support in the last week.

The attack has prompted a discussion over racism in Canada. Calls for a national summit on what to do about Islamophobia continue to grow across the country.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, police allege a 20-year-old London man veered his black pickup truck onto the sidewalk at an intersection in the city's northwest corner and into the family of five.

Witnesses said the truck was moving at high speed. Police arrested the suspect about five minutes later in a strip mall parking lot seven kilometres away.

The suspect purportedly told a taxi driver in the parking lot to call police because he had killed someone, Yellow London Taxi said.

The cab driver called police and flagged down a passing cruiser for help. Police and witnesses have said the suspect wore something akin to body armour and a military-style helmet.

Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is next set to appear in court on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press