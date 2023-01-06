Funeral arrangements set for Brian DeQuincey Newman, former Columbia councilman who died at 40

Funeral arrangements have been set for Brian DeQuincey Newman, a former Columbia city councilman and son of a prominent state judge.

Newman’s memorial service will be held at Brookland Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. A viewing will take place before the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, according to Leevy’s Funeral Home.

Newman died from a cardiac event Jan. 3. He was 40 years old.

Newman was elected to Columbia City Council in 2010, becoming the youngest person to be elected to the council. A Columbia lawyer, he served District 2, which includes downtown.

Newman was on the Council from 2010 to 2015.

A former prosecutor in the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Newman was from a South Carolina family with roots in the law and public life. He was the great nephew of the late state Sen. I. DeQuincey Newman, a leader in the state’s 20th century civil rights struggles. His father and sister — Clifton Newman and Jocelyn Newman — are state Circuit Court judges.

Many high-profile Columbians remembered Newman fondly on social media after hearing news of his death.

“Extremely tough to hear the news yesterday. Brian was an amazing guy. So easy to be around. His approach to tough issues and view on life always impressed me,” wrote Sam Johnson, a former city employee and former Columbia mayoral candidate.

“Heartbroken last night when I learned that Brian DeQuincey Newman had passed. He was one of those (people) who always made you feel like he was so happy to see you,” wrote former state lawmaker Mandy Powers Norrell.