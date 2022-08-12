Funds begin parking sanction-hit Russian assets in 'side pockets'

Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen in London

By Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Some of the world's biggest money managers are talking to investors and regulators about stripping Russian assets from their funds, helping them unlock billions of dollars of investments which became illiquid due to the war in Ukraine.

So-called "side pockets", used by hedge funds in the global financial crisis, but previously not allowed for mainstream European funds, separate out illiquid often risky assets so main funds can trade freely and attract new investors who would not share in any gains or losses from those assets.

Schroders last month set up side pockets for Russian assets in its Luxembourg-domiciled emerging Europe fund, which has total assets of more than 200 million euros ($207 million), the company said.

Austria's Erste told Reuters it was considering a similar move for Russian assets in its suspended emerging Europe fund.

PIMCO, one of the world's biggest credit asset managers, said it too was seeking permission to have side pockets as a future option for some of its funds.

Until a few months ago, mainstream funds sold to retail investors known as UCITS or 'undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities' funds were not allowed to create side pockets.

Regulators have historically taken the view that writing off assets from the outset would be better value for investors than charging additional fees to create a side pocket.

However, watchdogs in Britain and in the European Union along with EU listing centres Dublin and Luxembourg, have in recent weeks published guidelines to allow side pockets purely for sanction-hit Russian assets, indicating that approval would be given on a case-by-case basis.

UNDER WATER

Increased interest in side-pockets for stranded Russian assets coincides with expectations that some U.S. and European banks and trading firms will begin trading in Russian government bonds.

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces U.S. sanctions, last month cleared the way for U.S. financial institutions to arrange transactions of Russian securities if this helped U.S. holders wind up their positions. OFAC had previously banned purchases of Russian stocks and bonds in both primary and secondary markets.

Fund managers in Europe suspended around $6 billion in Russia-dedicated and emerging Europe funds following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Morningstar data, to prevent a disorderly scramble for the exits. Russian assets could not trade and were generally marked down to zero.

Most have not reopened because of the trading difficulties, while asset managers including BlackRock, Danske, Jupiter and Nordea have closed such funds altogether.

Side pockets could free up those funds, said Patrick Kehoe, strategic solutions lead for hedge funds at consultants Lionpoint.

"These (Russian) assets could be under water for 20 years," he said.

"Retail funds don’t have the ability to wait for a long time to unwind these assets."

Schroders on July 18 reopened its suspended fund. The fund's assets under management (AUM) has more than halved since the invasion, however, according to Morningstar data.

The side pockets containing the Russian assets remain suspended, but once Russian assets start trading "more normally", existing investors will benefit from any uplift, Schroders said in a letter to investors on its website dated July 4.

Luxembourg's securities watchdog CSSF told Reuters that a limited number of funds in the Grand Duchy have set up a side pocket, as lawyers point to the cost and complexity of setting them up.

PIMCO will ask its shareholders on Sept. 14 for permission to have them as an option in some UCITS funds.

A spokesperson said this was to reflect the new policy from PIMCO's regulator, the Central Bank of Ireland. PIMCO said it has no plans to establish side pockets for UCITS funds and would first seek regulatory and shareholder approval if this changed.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it has had "conversations" with some firms but no formal applications.

Julian Brown, a partner at law firm Eversheds Sutherland, said side pockets were complex, and simply closing the fund may be easier.

Law firm Macfarlanes said asset managers may be deterred by the cost, and continued suspension or permanent closure may be more cost-effective.

($1 = 0.9669 euros)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eurozone June production grows three times more than expected

    Euro zone industrial production in June grew three times more than expected, data showed on Friday, mainly thanks to a jump in the output of capital goods. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.7% month-on-month in June for a 2.4% year-on-year increase. Eurostat said that the production of capital goods, which include things like machinery, equipment, vehicles or tools, rose 2.6% on the month and 7.6% in annual terms.

  • Canada's Andreescu out of National Bank Open after loss to China's Zheng

    TORONTO — Although Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the National Bank Open, the week as a whole felt like a win. Back pain had made it doubtful that Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., would be able to play in the only Canadian stop on the WTA Tour's schedule, but nearly a week of rest before her first match gave her enough time to recover. The 22-year-old Andreescu played three lengthy matches in Toronto, reaching the Round of 16 where she fell to China's Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, o

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten