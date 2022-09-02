Fundraiser started for newborn son, girlfriend of man killed in Jackson County car crash

A fundraiser has been started to support the newborn son of a 27-year-old man, who was killed in a Wednesday car crash in Jackson County on his way to work.

Austin Vantine was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 7:55 a.m. on U.S 50 Highway around Alley Jackson Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

“He was a wonderful dad and man all around,” the GoFundMe page said.

Vantine and his girlfriend had two sons. She is still on maternity leave caring for their youngest son, Carter.

The GoFundMe launched Wednesday seeks to help Vantine’s girlfriend navigate the pressures of being a single mother. Vantine was the main provider for the family, according to the GoFundMe page, leaving her struggling to pay for diapers, wipes and related bills.

Donations collected will go toward resources for her and Carter, the page said.

As of Friday afternoon the fundraiser has compiled $1,895.