Fundraiser launched for family of Kansas City police officer who was killed in crash

A fundraiser has been started for the family of a Kansas City police officer who was killed in a crash while on duty Wednesday.

James Muhlbauer, known to family and friends as “Jim,” was married and a father.

He was a 20 year veteran of the department, spending his career in the patrol division, including the past three years with the K-9 unit.

On Wednesday night, Muhlbauer was patrolling with his police dog Champ when they were struck by another vehicle near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. The impact caused a secondary collision with a pedestrian, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police department spokesman.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene. Muhlbauer was taken to a hospital where he died. Champ was also killed.

Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer was killed in a crash Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. His police dog and a pedestrian also died in the incident.

At a news conference on Thursday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Muhlbauer and Champ had been serving the city.

“They were putting themselves in harms way,” Graves said. “They were being public servants the city needs. And in the moment we lost them. Our department is hurting. We’re sad and we’re shaken.”

Outside KCPD headquarters, flowers adorn the windshield of a patrol car in honor of the officers.

Jerron Lightfoot, 18, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

The Fraternal Order of Police started a fundraiser for Muhlbauer’s family. Donations can be made here.