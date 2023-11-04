Fundraiser held for Kenyan mountain guide's family

Shilpa Shah was passionate about the outdoors and hiking

The family of an avid hiker who died falling off a mountain in Africa has begun a fundraiser for the guide who gave his life trying to save her.

Shilpa Shah, from London, had made her first ascent of Mount Kenya, Kenya but as she was making her way down she tripped and her guide, Kelvin Mariuki Mwithi, tried to grab hold of her.

Moved by Mr Mwithi's actions, Ms Shah's family began a fundraiser.

Ms Shah's family said: "When we heard he left behind a wife and two or three-year-old child, we knew we had to do something."

Kelvin Mwithi was a guide helping Ms Shah hike Mount Kenya

The fundraiser has already collected over £35,000 within a week.

The Shah family hopes the money will give the Mwithi family a brighter future despite their devastating loss.

Shilpa's niece Neha Shah said: "Ideally what we want is them being set for life and possibly future generations."

Reflecting on her aunt's passing, Neha said: "She was the best aunty any girl could possibly have.

"She was always around, gave the best advice."

Ms Shah loved the outdoors and hiking and had been on the Kenya expedition with seven other women.

"I'm into hiking because of her," Neha added.

"She's been a real inspiration to all of us. We're all going to miss her really, really dearly."

The family added that Shilpa was "a beautiful soul with a radiant smile" who selflessly gave to others without expecting anything in return.

Assistant guide Alexandre L'Heureux, who had climbed Mount Kenya with Mwithi, described his colleague as "a great guy with a kind soul".

