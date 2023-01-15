Fundraiser celebrates Ukrainian culture while raising $7K in aid

Members of P.E.I.'s Ukrainian community perform music during a fundraiser at Jack Blanchard Hall in Charlottetown on Saturday. (Tony Davis/CBC - image credit)

The Ukrainian community on P.EI. has raised over $7,000 for aid in their home country, which continues to fight back from a Russian invasion that began almost a year ago.

About 200 people gathered on Saturday at Jack Blanchard Hall in Charlottetown for a Christmas-themed fundraiser featuring authentic Ukrainian food and musical performances.

"This year, Ukrainians around the world had a sad Christmas Eve celebration," said Elina Lialiuk, one of the organizers for the event. "A lot of families in Ukraine had empty chairs around the table."

Money raised will go to help purchase medical equipment and supplies for Ukraine, she said.

"We are going to send money directly to the volunteers who we know in Ukraine and they will put the money into buying armoured ambulances, medical supplies and also needed medical equipment."

Elena Herweyer, who also helped organize the event, said she plans to set up more fundraisers.

"This is our pleasure to treat our people and try a little bit of Ukrainian food, little bit of Ukrainian traditions to feel what is Ukraine, why [Ukraine is] so strong, why Ukraine believes in victory."