Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

  • 1/7

    Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

  • 2/7

    Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

  • 3/7

    Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/7

    Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

  • Dabirul Islam Choudhury (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
    5/7

    Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

    Dabirul Islam Choudhury (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
    Dominic Lipinski
  • Akke Rahman (right) is believed to be the first British Bangladeshi Muslim to climb Mount Everest while fasting
    6/7

    Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

    Akke Rahman (right) is believed to be the first British Bangladeshi Muslim to climb Mount Everest while fasting
    Akke Rahman
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A silence is observed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
    7/7

    Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees

    A silence is observed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
    Dominic Lipinski
Dabirul Islam Choudhury (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Akke Rahman (right) is believed to be the first British Bangladeshi Muslim to climb Mount Everest while fasting
A silence is observed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA
·3 min read

A 102-year-old man who raised thousands of pounds for Covid-19 relief during the pandemic has held a minute’s silence at his home alongside refugees from Ukraine.

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, who was made an OBE for raising £420,000 after Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired him to walk laps of his garden in Bow, east London while fasting for Ramadan, welcomed Ukrainian refugees to his home on Saturday.

Mr Choudhury, who is fasting again, led 102 seconds of silence in the garden to support Ukrainian refugees and raise money for the charitable initiative Ramadan Family Commitment.

Dabirul Islam Choudhury (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dabirul Islam Choudhury (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People from countries all over the world, including Bangladesh, Canada, India, Pakistan and Turkey tuned in to the live stream to take part in the event.

Akke Rahman, believed to be the first British Bangladeshi Muslim to climb Mount Everest while fasting also joined the event’s live stream from the base camp in Nepal.

Mr Choudhury and members of his community then spoke to refugees about the war in Ukraine in the garden.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Choudhury said: “There are a lot of people there who are without food. There are a lot of people there who are hungry. There are a lot of people there who are dying.

“I like to support them. If you help anybody, you will get the benefit of it.

Akke Rahman (right) is believed to be the first British Bangladeshi Muslim to climb Mount Everest while fasting
Akke Rahman (right) is believed to be the first British Bangladeshi Muslim to climb Mount Everest while fasting (Akke Rahman/PA)

“I wish to see that the people who are quarrelling should stop their quarrelling.”

On the 102-second silence, he said: “One minute is nothing, we are supporting them with the sign of one minute.

“I will tell mankind to help others and God will help others.”

Yuliia Nikolaichuk, 30, a doctor from the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv who fled the country last month, joined the event and told the PA news agency that she wanted to do something to help people back at home.

“It was March 15 and we made the decision to leave from Ukraine, there was no food,” she said.

After two weeks in Poland, Ms Nikolaichuk and her five-year-old son Nikita made it to London where they are staying with a family under the Government’s refugee scheme.

On how the war has uprooted her life, she said: “We had other plans for our lives. I do not have any plans now.

“I do not know how we will live the next few days and the next few years.”

A silence is observed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A silence is observed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She also said her son has been badly affected by the noises of explosions and helicopters that shook the house in Ukraine.

“He is still talking about turning out the light in the evening because the rockets could come,” she said.

Talking about the silence, she said: “It means I can do something from here.

“I was feeling like I was just sitting here. This event today is to start doing more to help towards it.”

Katerina Sokol, 40, who travelled to London with two of her sons aged 12 and seven from their home in the Donbas, also joined the event.

She said she was “scared” and “worried” about her husband who stayed back to fight, adding: “He is a bit depressed but he is glad we are safe.”

On the help from the UK and around the world, she said: “I appreciate it very much because it is a great support.

“Soon we hope we can come back to our homes and our homes will be safe,” she added.

Mr Choudhury is raising money on the webpage www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dabirul

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 6 arrested in UK after oil tanker climate protest

    LONDON (AP) — Six people have been arrested after climate change activists climbed onto an oil tanker in central London to protest investments in fossil fuel, British police said Saturday. The Extinction Rebellion climate activism group said two Olympic athletes — gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott and Laura Baldwin — were among those protesting Friday. The oil tanker protest was part of mass climate demonstrations Friday that saw hundreds of activists blocking four key bridges across the

  • Nicola Sturgeon among senior British politicians banned from Russia

    The First Minister said Scotland stands with Ukraine.

  • 'One Mississippi' replaces state song that had racist roots

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that's based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi" with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag. “Go, Mississippi" uses the tune, but not the lyrics, from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Bar

  • Jennifer Garner gets surprised by 'class act' Donny Osmond for her 50th birthday: 'Object of my childhood adoration'

    Jennifer Garner was surprised with icon Donny Osmond in honor of her birthday.

  • We should be proud of survivng 50 days of war, Zelenskyy tells Ukrainians

    Russia thought Ukraine would crumble within five days, claimed Zelenskyy, so the country should be proud it has survived 50. View on euronews

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • What offensive advantages Raptors hold over 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss what advantages the Raptors have on the offensive end vs. the 76ers and how they can bait Joel Embiid away from the basket. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for