Funding for sports clubs hailed as 'game changer'

Sports clubs in Nottinghamshire are set to reap the benefits after more than £220,000 of funding has been confirmed.

Gedling Borough Council said it applied for investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Arnold Leisure Centre will receive £26,119 for plant room improvements, while Calverton Miners Welfare Football Club will get £100,000 for a new 3G pitch and Conway Park Tennis Courts will receive £39,000 for improvements.

Mellish Rugby Club and Paviors Rugby Club will each receive £31,500.

The council said Calverton Miners Welfare and Conway Park will have its funding allocations matched for larger applications to the Football Foundation and Lawn Tennis Association.

Henry Wheeler, portfolio holder for lifestyles, health, and wellbeing, said: "This funding represents a significant investment in the health and wellbeing of our local community.

"By improving sports facilities, we are ensuring that more people can enjoy the benefits of physical activity, which is essential for both mental and physical health."

Joanne Swinscoe, welfare officer at Calverton Miners Welfare, said they club is "thrilled" to receive the funding.

"It will be a game-changer for everyone at the club, from our junior teams right up to the senior players," she said.

"Having such a high-quality facility will allow us to accommodate more teams, run more training sessions and offer better opportunities for all aspiring footballers in our community to develop their skills.

"This investment will have a lasting impact on the club.”

Chris Eggleshaw, from Paviors Rugby Club in Arnold, said the money will be used for mobile floodlights and to create boreholes to help irrigation.

Mr Eggleshaw added more than 250 children use their pitches along with senior teams and the developments "will enable us to reduce wear and tear on our pitches".

"In a time where some schools are struggling to provide sports outlets for children, we are so happy get this money and continue to help children get involved in rugby," he said.

