New funding for Keene arena upgrade

KEENE — The provincial government is contributing more than $1.5 million to support continued renovations at the Otonabee Memorial Community Centre (OMCC), Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini and Otonabee-South Monaghan Mayor Joe Taylor announced Sunday at the Keene arena.

As part of Phase 2 OMCC Renovation Construction Project, the Ontario government will provide $1,577,122 — just over 73 per cent of the project’s total cost — through the Strategic Priorities Infrastructure Fund (SPIF), while the Township of Otonabee South-Monaghan is contributing $574,477. The total price tag of the second stage of renovations at the community centre is pegged at $2,151,600.

Addressing community members inside the Fourth Street community centre — many of whom gathered for daylong festivities as part of the Awesome (OSM) Township Celebration Day — Taylor explained the Phase 2 will see a number of upgrades to the decades-old building. Existing dressing rooms will be expanded, and two new rooms will be added under the plan; the first-floor lobby will see renovations; and the upstairs banquet hall or “Gold Room” will receive a facelift: new windows, ceiling and flooring, Taylor said. A small addition to the front of the building will allow for the construction of larger dressing rooms and washrooms to ensure the facility meets current accessibility standards, he added.

The project ensures groups and clubs — from Otonabee Boys and Girls Minor Hockey and the Otonabee Skating Club to the Keene Curling Club and the Keene Lions Club — will be able to continue to use the space, Tayor said.

“It really is the heart and soul of our community,” said Taylor.

It’s the largest funding announcement that this township has ever had, he continued, thanking council, township staff and residents.

“Arenas are the glue that binds our communities, and a buzz of activity and I’m proud to be part of a government building stronger communities through supporting critical arena renovations,” said Piccini.

The first phase of renovations, which began in 2018, led to a new ice surface and refrigeration equipment at the arena.

As for when renovations will begin, Taylor said “soon.”

“If we can make it happen, we’d like to make it complete to not interfere very much or at all with the 2022 fall season. We’re ready. We’ve got the plans; it’s just a matter of getting the tender out … and we’re moving forward,” he said.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

