Funding for Grimsby's McNally House will address growing pressures

Hoping to address pressures in palliative care and expand access to high-quality treatment, McNally House Hospice will add four residential beds and receive additional operating funding.

“For West Niagara, six beds are not meeting the needs of our community,” said Pamela Blackwood, executive director at the McNally House Hospice. “Every year, we have to turn down almost 20 per cent of the people that wish to die at the hospice.”

Communities in West Niagara — Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln — will benefit from the funding. It includes up to $1 million under the Hospice Capital Program to support the capital expansion of care from six to 10 beds and an additional operating funding of $420,600.00 for this year and 2024.

Besides the additional beds, the capital funding will also support McNally’s Life in Every Moment campaign. It aims to raise $9.5 million for refurbishing the existing building, additional beds and to increase capacity by 70 per cent. According to McNally’s website, 79 per cent of the fundraising goal has been reached so far.

Jeff Jordan, mayor of the Town of Grimsby, said West Niagara residents deserve health care that is available and accessible without having to leave their families and community.

Blackwood hopes that within the next two years, they will be able to see the “dream come true,” and shovels are expected to hit the ground in the fall.

End of life is a “difficult topic,” said Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, which he said people prefer not to think about. "We have not seen enough investment in palliative care over the past few decades,” he added.

In 2020, Oosterhoff introduced the Compassionate Care Act to ensure that every Ontarian has access to quality palliative care.

“With the new funds and continued expansion of hospice beds in Ontario, more families will know that when they or their loved ones need it, there will be excellent palliative care available across our communities," he said.

Nursing care, personal support, bereavement programs and other services are also included in the operational funding at McNally.

The Town of Lincoln and the Township of West Lincoln have also given capital support to the hospice.

Mayor Sandra Easton said in a release that Lincoln is pleased to support the expansion of McNally House in West Niagara, adding that the investment is coming at the “right time and place.”

West Lincoln’s mayor, Cheryl Ganann, is also glad that the funding will provide caring, compassionate, quality end-of-life and bereavement services and continue to serve the communities in West Niagara.

An increase in the number of beds is expected to support more people in the community, explained Blackwood.

“Hopefully, nobody has to wait to get into hospice or have to choose alternative places to die,” she said.

Beatriz Baleeiro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News