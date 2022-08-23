Funding for England’s parks down £330m a year in real terms since 2010

Karl Martinsson, Damien Gayle and Niamh McIntyre
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Local authorities in England are spending almost £330m less a year in real terms on parks and open spaces than they were a decade ago, with the most deprived areas experiencing the deepest cuts, a Guardian analysis has found.

Years of deep budget cuts have left bandstands and playgrounds deteriorating, buildings crumbling, staff numbers decimated and parks’ upkeep in the hands of volunteers, according to park workers, volunteers and visitors.

The Guardian has learned that some councils are now submitting fewer parks for accreditation under the Green Flag awards, the benchmark of park quality, with those that have faced the highest reductions to budgets withdrawing the most parks.

Separate research found that a majority of parks management staff expected cuts to continue. Almost half expected to lose more staff in the next 12 months.

Alex Norris, the shadow levelling up minister, said: “Parks, playgrounds and bandstands are important public amenities, particularly for those less well off or living in cramped housing. But Tory governments since 2010 have had devastating consequences and decimated communities that rely on them.

“It is shameful that these community assets have been left to ruin by the government and local people should suffer their loss. The government cannot level up the country while it continues to strip these assets out of communities.”

The Guardian’s analysis found that almost 25% less in real terms was spent on parks across in England last year than in 2010, with close to three-quarters of local authorities spending less on parks and open spaces. In total, adjusting for inflation, £327m was taken from parks budgets across the country.

Interactive

Areas that were already worse off suffered the most: 58% of councils in the most affluent fifth of the country cut their spending, compared with 87% of the country’s most deprived councils.

The most dramatic cut to spending was in Sunderland, which is among the top 20% most deprived areas. Between 2010-11 and 2020-21, the most recent year for which figures were available, Sunderland appears to have cut its spending on parks by 92%, from £11.2m to just £895,000.

Sunderland council disputed the figures, saying that public health and street cleaning departments were also helping with parks “to maintain high-quality services”, and that as a result expenditure was coded to different lines.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Whilst there is a reduction over the period of 2010 to 2020, this is from £11.4m to £10.8m, so is a much lower proportionate reduction in cash terms than the figures you identified.”

The scale of the cuts dwarfs the £39m promised as part of the government’s levelling up agenda to go towards the development of new green spaces in areas deemed to be most in need. This month 85 councils were chosen to “opt in” to a £9m fund, with potential payments of up to £85,000 – a drop in the ocean compared with the funding cuts over the past decade.

Park staff representatives and volunteers described a situation across the country of gradual decline, with cracked and broken paths left unrepaired, vandalised park benches removed and not replaced, dead trees and animals left to rot, gaps in playgrounds where swings once stood, and volunteers increasingly forced to take on work previously done by paid staff.

Interactive

“It looks like continual, gradual decrease in the quality of many of our parks and open spaces – and so many of our really important parks and open spaces,” said Paul Rabbitts, the chair of the Parks Management Association, a representative body for parks professionals. “You wander around most of your public parks: potholes in footpaths. When was the last time the fence was painted? When was the last time the play area was upgraded?”

Parks in the north-east and the north-west were particularly struggling, said Rabbitts, who travels the country visiting parks as a Green Flag awards judge, as well as working as a local authority head of parks.

This was reflected in the Guardian’s findings. In the north-east, beyond Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough had slashed nominal park budgets by 60%, South Tyneside’s parks budget was cut by 76% and Hartlepool’s by 43%. In the north-west, Liverpool had cut 72% of its park budgets, Bolton 71%, and Blackpool 68%.

Allison Ogden-Newton, the chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, which oversees the Green Flag Awards in England, said growth of the scheme was currently more marked in some regions, such as London and the south-east, than others.

“In addition, over the last 10 years we have seen some local authorities reduce the number of sites they submit for the Green Flag award and we are concerned that this links directly to a reduction in budgets in those areas,” Ogden-Newton said. “In some cases, where local authorities that have suffered the highest reduction in council budgets, we have seen a corresponding fall in the number of parks they are able to submit for an award.”

Clive Betts, the Labour MP for Sheffield South East, who chairs the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) select committee in the Commons, said the worst impact of the cuts would fall on the poorest, “because very often, if you’re more affluent, you’ll probably live near the countryside [and] you can get in your car and go there.”

He said: “Parks have just been so important and if they aren’t there, or they’re in a state where they can’t be enjoyed, then it’s a major disadvantage talking to people in the inner-city areas in particular, who would previously have enjoyed them.”

Last month MPs on the DLUHC committee heard there had been a resurgence of interest in local parks since the Covid-19 pandemic, when many other public amenities were closed.

The session aimed to find out what developments there had been over the past five years, since a major inquiry by the committee found parks were at a “tipping point” and facing potentially severe decline. Experts appearing before the committee warned that funding – and specifically the £39m promised as part of levelling up – was “wholly inadequate” to maintain green spaces.

Ellie Robinson, the head of urban green spaces at the National Trust, said a more realistic investment needed to “level up access to green space” was £5.5bn over 10 years. “That would have created physical health and mental wellbeing benefits of £200bn,” Robinson said.

Interactive

The Guardian’s analysis was based on open spaces spending from local authority revenue outturn data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

It charted a decade’s spending by local authorities on parks and open spaces (also including, according to DLUHC guidance, play areas, nature corners and playing fields), assessed them on a rolling three-year average and cross-referenced the figures with indices of deprivation.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the chair of the culture, tourism and sport board at the Local Government Association, the representative body for councils, said: “Parks and green spaces are vital for supporting our carbon reduction targets and enabling access to nature, but also play a key role in maintaining the physical and mental wellbeing of communities across the country.

“Inflation, energy costs and projected increases to the national living wage will add £2.4bn in extra cost pressures on to council budgets this year alone, rising to £3.6bn in 2024-25. While councils have tried to protect the provision of parks, long-term funding streams are urgently needed to enable councils to continue maintaining existing spaces and develop further spaces to ensure everyone has access to a local park or green space.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re