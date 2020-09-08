Funding crisis could impact on police recruitment drive, senior Met leader warns

The 20,000 extra police officers being recruited by the Government could end up doing admin rather frontline duties because of a looming funding crisis, one of the country’s most senior officers has warned.

A major uplift programme across England and Wales was intended to swell the ranks of bobbies on the beat.

But Sir Stephen House, the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has warned that unless the Government provides extra money in the Comprehensive Spending Review to support the recruitment drive, many officers could end up sat behind a desk.

Speaking at the annual Police Superintendents’ Association conference, Sir Stephen said the uplift was welcome but that it was vital money was made available to fund civilian support staff, who fulfilled many vital support roles

He said: “The Government is funding extra officers because it wants extra officers on the street but without the funding for staff, officers won't all be on the street.”

He added: “It is fair to say the government is providing 20,000 extra officers but we will wait to see what the Comprehensive Spending Review actually give us because if it doesn't give us money on top of that to do many of the projects that the government is keen on then we will be back into that cycle of more officers but less staff to support them.

“That then leads to officers being taken off the street and placed in jobs which frankly their police staff colleagues are better suited to do and you don’t need a power of arrest for and it becomes self defeating.

“Of course there will be an uplift but they may not get the complete visibility that the government wants if we don’t get substantial funding for civilian staff and we have to cut those civilian staff. I don’t think that is a picture for the Met just, it will be a picture for all forces in England and Wales.”

Describing the funding crisis facing the Met, Sir Stephen added: “What is happening is that we are all having to face up to a new economic reality which means we have to make efficiency savings and some of those will be quite strong efficiency savings.

“We are going to have to cut our cloth and we have already started discussions with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor about how we will go about making some of the efficiency savings and that will impact on some of the services we offer to the public but we don't have the fat to cut into we will be cutting into proper muscle and we will be providing in some areas a lesser service to the public as a result of money we won’t have.”