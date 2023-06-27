Funding boost for Apsley seniors’ club, Activity Haven

The Anstruther-Burleigh-Chandos Senior Citizens’ Club (ABC Seniors) in Apsley will see additional support to deliver a wide variety of programs and activities thanks to funding from the Ontario government — part of a provincewide Seniors Active Living Centre investment aimed at helping seniors stay active and socially engaged post-pandemic.

“Seniors need to connect with the community and stay fit, healthy and active,” said Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, who joined more than 100 ABC Senior members at the North Kawartha Community Centre to make the funding announcement on Tuesday.

“By investing in Seniors Active Living Centre programs, we will be helping more adults, even in the most remote parts of the province, get the programs and services they need to live healthy, independent lives,” Smith added.

ABC Seniors is receiving $24,136 to support its Programming. The provincial dollars are part of Ontario’s annual funding for Seniors Active Living Centre programs in Peterborough-Kawartha. Activity Haven Senior Center in Peterborough is also receiving $50,681.

The local community hubs bring adults aged 50 and older together, providing them with opportunities to participate in activities and classes while offering resources to support independent, healthy living.

“At Anstruther-Burleigh-Chandos Senior Citizens’ Club Inc. (ABC Seniors), our volunteer board sets out to create an inclusive community hub for adults 50-plus, that provides services, programs, information and activities that support healthy aging and active living, said President Patricia Beck.

“We are deeply grateful for the financial support we have received from the Ministry of Seniors and Accessibility, as well as from the Township of North Kawartha. Without that support we would not be able to provide such a varied set of programs and lunches that support seniors in remaining independent, active, healthy and socially engaged,” continued Beck.

ABC Seniors, which was first incorporated as a club in 1976, currently has some 150 members. Members gather at the NKCC for a range of programs and activities — from exercise classes, shuffleboard and pickleball to euchre games and the club’s ever-popular lunches.

Beck says the funding will go toward the delivery of these programs.

“Meals. That’s the top cost," she said, adding that the funding will also help offset costs associated with insurance, equipment, advertisement, accountant fees and rent.

“Without (the funding) we wouldn’t be able to do what we do today,” Beck said.

Ontario-wide, there is a network of nearly 300 Seniors Active Living Centre programs backed by the provincial government’s investment of more than $14 million.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

