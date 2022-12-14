Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving The St. Joe Company's (NYSE:JOE) Stock Up Recently?

St. Joe's (NYSE:JOE) stock up by 3.6% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study St. Joe's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for St. Joe is:

12% = US$75m ÷ US$636m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

St. Joe's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, St. Joe seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 15%. Although, we can see that St. Joe saw a modest net income growth of 12% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that St. Joe's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 20% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about St. Joe's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is St. Joe Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In St. Joe's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, St. Joe only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like St. Joe has some positive aspects to its business. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a moderate rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for St. Joe by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

