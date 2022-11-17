Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving First Ship Lease Trust's (SGX:D8DU) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already know that First Ship Lease Trust's (SGX:D8DU) stock increased by 5.7% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on First Ship Lease Trust's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for First Ship Lease Trust is:

17% = US$7.8m ÷ US$46m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

First Ship Lease Trust's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, First Ship Lease Trust seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to First Ship Lease Trust's exceptional 72% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared First Ship Lease Trust's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 45% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about First Ship Lease Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is First Ship Lease Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The really high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 365% for First Ship Lease Trust suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above. Although, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for First Ship Lease Trust.

Moreover, First Ship Lease Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that First Ship Lease Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into First Ship Lease Trust's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

