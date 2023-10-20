Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Decisive Dividend Corporation's (CVE:DE) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already know that Decisive Dividend's (CVE:DE) stock increased by 1.3% over the past week. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Decisive Dividend's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Decisive Dividend is:

12% = CA$5.9m ÷ CA$48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Decisive Dividend's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Decisive Dividend seems to have a decent ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 17% does temper our expectations. That being the case, the significant five-year 57% net income growth reported by Decisive Dividend comes as a pleasant surprise. Therefore, there could be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing Decisive Dividend's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 54% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Decisive Dividend is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Decisive Dividend Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Decisive Dividend's significant three-year median payout ratio of 92% (where it is retaining only 7.5% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Decisive Dividend has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Decisive Dividend certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was probably achieved due to its respectable ROE. However, the considerably low reinvestment rate does diminish our excitement to a certain extent. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

