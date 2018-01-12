Fund-raiser website started for Texas guard with leukemia

FILE - In this March 4, 2017, file photo, Texas guard Andrew Jones dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, in Austin, Texas. Texas announced, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, that sophomore guard Andrew Jones has leukemia and has started treatment. Jones was the Longhorns leading scorer before he was sidelined by a broken wrist. He played sparingly in his return after complaining of low energy and was sent for tests. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The University of Texas has announced a fund-raising website for Longhorns basketball player Andrew Jones as he undergoes treatment for leukemia.

The site's donation tracker showed more than $32,000 pledged within the first few hours after it was launched.

Texas announced Wednesday the 20-year-old sophomore had started treatments for leukemia, but disclosed no more details on his condition or diagnosis. Jones had returned to the Longhorns after considering a move to the NBA after his freshman season.

Texas says donations to the website will be given directly to the Jones family to help with medical and necessary family expenses as permitted within NCAA rules. It is the only donation website approved by the Jones family.

---

The Jones family fund-raiser website is: https://hornraiser.utexas.edu/project/9014

---

