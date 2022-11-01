Fund proposed to help cover travel costs of families seeking abortions outside of Missouri

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. on Tuesday proposed to release $1 million to help pay travel costs of those seeking abortions outside of Missouri, according to a news release.

If approved by the Jackson County Legislature, the money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal COVID aid package, and would help cover costs of transportation, lodging and childcare for persons who have to travel out of state for an abortion. The money would not be used to cover the cost of abortions, according to the release.

The fund, which would be called the Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund, would also provide support for organizations providing reproductive healthcare access in the region including postpartum support, doulas and lactation support, according to the release.

“As elected leaders, it is our responsibility to take action when our community is in danger and it is clear that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has created a major health crisis in Jackson County,” White said in the news release.

“The Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund will provide support for women of all ages and circumstances, including victims of rape and incest who are now legally forbidden from terminating the pregnancy of their assailant.”

After the U.S. Supreme court overturned the federal right to abortion established by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Missouri’s trigger law banning nearly all abortion in the state.

Earlier this year, the Kansas City City Council approved an ordinance that could reimburse city employees for health care-related travel expenses outside of Kansas City.

The Jackson County fund would be similar to one established earlier this year in St. Louis, said White.

“It is extremely important that we all, especially those of us elected to serve our communities, step up and do everything we can to provide the support necessary, while also working to ensure that reproductive health services are once again legal, safe, accessible and affordable in Jackson County,” he said.

Story continues

County legislators Jalen Anderson and Crystal Williams support establishing the fund, according to the news release.

“County Executive White is absolutely right — cities, counties and states are now the battlegrounds for reproductive equity and maternal health. That’s why I am proud to sponsor the legislation necessary to create a Reproductive Equity Fund in Jackson County,” said Anderson, who represents the 1st District At-Large.

“Once established, the fund will help Jackson County provide the support that so many women now need, while also helping to reduce the damage done to our community by the obliteration of Roe.”

Williams, who represents the 2nd District At-Large, said: “I have spent my life fighting to protect a woman’s freedom to choose if, when and how they want to become a parent or grow their families. I want to commend the County Executive for his continued leadership on reproductive health and for his willingness to fight to ensure that everyone has the freedom to control their own lives, bodies and futures.”