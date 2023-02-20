Fund manager that failed to protect Woodford savers faces multimillion-pound penalty

Neil Woodford, Fund Manager and founder of Woodford Investment Management.Photographed in Marlow, Berkshire. - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Thousands of savers who were left out of pocket following the collapse of Neil Woodford’s income fund are expected to receive further compensation under a deal brokered with the City regulator.

Link Group, which was responsible for supervising Mr Woodford’s management of investor funds, on Monday said it was nearing a deal to offload its troubled British business and settle a long-running investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In a statement to the Australian securities exchange, the company said the potential buyer of UK-based Fund Solutions is Irish asset manager Waystone Group.

At the same time, Link revealed parallel settlement talks with the FCA, which has demanded a £50m fine and £306m in consumer redress for the role played by Link Fund Solutions in the collapse of the Woodford fund.

Link said that if the deals are agreed in tandem, it will receive “no net proceeds” from the Waystone deal but the FCA investigation would be resolved – suggesting that profits from the deal would be handed to regulators.

The statement did not say how much would be handed to the City watchdog. But Link Group said that under the sale scenario, it expects to recognise a charge of 449m Australian dollars (£258m) on its balance sheet.

The company added that striking a deal with the FCA was not a condition of the Waystone sale and that bosses had agreed to continue exclusive talks with the Irish company until at least the end of March.

“No legally binding agreement has been reached with either Waystone or the FCA and at present there can be no certainty that any of such agreements will ultimately be concluded," Link said.

A settlement with the FCA could lead to further compensation for former Woodford investors, who to date have lost more than £1bn.

Link was the so-called authorised corporate director of the Woodford Equity Income Fund, which meant it had a duty to monitor the fund and hold the fund manager to account.

Mr Woodford’s fund was suspended in June 2019 after the stock picker, who had built large positions in hard-to-trade shares, was unable to sell assets quickly enough to meet mounting withdrawal requests from investors.

Link then closed the fund in October 2019 and sought to return capital to 300,000 savers by selling off the stocks – but several sales were made at knock-down prices, leaving savers nursing big losses.

The FCA launched an investigation into the scandal shortly after the income fund was shut but has yet to publish any findings.

On Monday the regulator confirmed it was in settlement talks with Link Group.

Law firms Leigh Day and Harcus Parker are also bringing a separate claim against Link on behalf of more than 2,500 investors, who claim Link failed to properly keep an eye on how Woodford was using their money. Link denies wrongdoing.