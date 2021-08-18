Fund That Flip Makes the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 2556

Fintech platform achieves three-year revenue growth of 163%

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Fund That Flip announced it was named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. A leading residential real estate investing platform, Fund That Flip makes the listing with over 163% in revenue growth, displaying the firm’s ability to demonstrate strong growth, even during challenging times.



Launched in 2014, Fund That Flip provides short-term loans to experienced real estate redevelopers who buy and renovate residential properties. After origination, Fund That Flip offers accredited and institutional investors the opportunity to purchase fractional shares of the loan and earn a 10+% annualized yield.

Since its founding, the company has achieved exponential growth, doubling its loan origination volume and customer base each year. Fund That Flip was named #42 on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing companies in 2019, the first year it was eligible. This year’s ranking comes after considerable revenue growth following the company’s Series A raise of $11 million in growth equity from Edison Partners.

“We are incredibly honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row and to have overcome many challenges that 2020 presented,” said Matt Rodak, CEO of Fund That Flip. “Our sustained growth is the result of the team’s inexhaustible dedication to superior service for our clients and stakeholders. We remain unwavering in our pursuit of delivering innovative products and services to meet the needs of residential real estate investors across the nation.”



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Fund That Flip



Fund That Flip is the leading online platform for investing in short-term, residential real estate debt. Their award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab and new construction loan market and passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

