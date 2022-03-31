Functional Mushroom Market Sales to Reach a Value of US$ 22.3 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Functional Mushroom Market Will Grow at 9.1% Amid Surging Demand for Organic Supplements in Nutrition and Wellness Sector: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional mushroom market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.1%, reaching a valuation of US$ 22.3 Bn by 2032.

Functional Mushroom Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 9.3 Bn

Functional Mushroom Market Forecast Value in 2032

US$ 22.3 Bn

Functional Mushroom Market Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032)

~9.1% CAGR

Functional Mushroom Market Forecast Period

2022-2032

Functional Mushroom Market Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021A)

33.6

%

Functional mushrooms are rare species having healing properties as they contain nutritional values and antioxidants, with a plethora of health claims and superfood benefits. These functional and adaptogenic mushrooms can boost immunity while promoting the overall health in a natural way.

Request A Sample To Obtain Authentic Analysis And Comprehensive Market Insights At- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14440

Around 15 species of functional mushrooms are known for having medicinal and healing properties. Reishi, named as lingzhi in China, has been used in Chinese medicine for longevity for over 2,000 years, while Chaga is considered as the richest antioxidant mushroom that provides anti-inflammatory benefits while strengthening immune system. Further, Cordyceps, a parasitic and rare mushroom, is used for vitality, energy, and endurance worldwide.

Adaptogenic mushrooms are gradually emerging as an effective superfood. They increase energy levels, restore youthful glow of skin, keep hormone levels in check, and reduce brain fog.

Healing mushrooms, like Cordyceps, Tremella, Reishi, Oyster, Shiitake, and Enoki are being used in the health and wellness products as powdered supplements, which is expected to create opportunities for growth in the market.

In addition to this, increasing applications of functional mushrooms in non-alcoholic beverages and holistic pet care products will continue driving sales in the market over the assessment period.

Discover More About Report Analysis with Figures and Data Tables, Along with The Table of Contents. Feel Free To Ask An Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14440

“Rising awareness regarding the benefits of organic functional mushrooms, along with increasing interest and expenditure on nutrition and health supplements across the globe will dirve sales in the market in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Based on nature, the organic functional mushroom segment will account for a dominant share in the market.

  • In terms of applications, demand in the pet care industry is anticipated to remain high.

  • By form, sales of powdered functional mushroom will continue gaining momentum through 2032.

  • The U.S. will dominate the North America functional mushroom market owing to high demand from the food and beverage sector.

  • China will account for a lion’s share in the East Asia functional mushroom market on the back of surging applications on sports nutrition.

  • The U.K. will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the Europe functional mushroom market amid rising preference for organic food supplements.

Get Customization On This Report For Specific Country - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14440

Competitive Landscape

Key functional mushroom brands are looking for new strategic partnerships to diversify applications in food and beverage industry. Players are also focusing on developing nutritional and high-quality food solutions while being innovative with formulations to attract more customers. For instance:

  • In 2020, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced to invest in Clevr Blends, an LA-based brand which sells powdered coffee spiked with adaptogens, functional mushrooms, and probiotics.

In November 2021, Odyssey Wellness LLC launched its RTD (ready-to-drink) line of functional and organic mushroom elixirs with the brew line including 4 delicious and unique flavor combinations, such as French Roast Oat Latte with Cordyceps, Lions Mane and Cocoa, Cold Brew Oat Latte with Cordyceps and Lions Mane, Berry White Tea with Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Elderberry, and Shitake, and Chai Rooibos with Turkey Tail, Reishi, and Ashwagandha.

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2032

Historical Data Available for

2017-2021

Market Analysis

MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA

Key Countries Covered

The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Nordic, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Central Africa, North Africa, and others

Key Market Segments Covered

Nature, Product Species, Form, Application, and Regions

Key Companies Profiled

• Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd.

• Om Mushrooms

• Rainbo

• Nammex

• Half Hill Farm Inc.

• Marley One

• Optimi Health Corp.

• Wuling (Fuzhou) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Landish Foods

• Functional Mushrooms

• Hekate

• Others

Pricing

Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Arachidonic Acid Market: The arachidonic acid market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 231 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 460 Mn by 2032.

Nutrigenomic Market: The nutrigenomics market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period, up from US$ 451.7 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 2311.49 Mn by 2032.

Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market: The encapsulated sodium bicarbonate market is projected to record a positive CAGR during the forecast period.

Avena Sativa Market: The avena sativa market is projected to record a promising CAGR during the forecast period.

Lentils Flour Market: The lentils flour market is projected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, up from US$ 4.87 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 17 Bn by 2032.

High Protein Flour Market: The high protein flour market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, up from US$ 16 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 52.4 Bn by 2032.

Functional Extracts Market: The functional extracts market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 190.95 Bn from US$ 98.9 Bn in 2021, owing to the consumer awareness of healthy supplements.

Aspartic Acid Market: The aspartic acid market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 174.16 Mn, owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical industries in recent years.

Encapsulated Citric Acid Market: The encapsulated citric acid market is likely to record a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for food and beverages items.

Granulated Sugar Market: The global granulated sugar market demand was valued at US$ 37.08 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 39.68 Billion by the end of 2022.

