Functional Mushroom Global Market Report 2022: Worldwide Demand for Natural and Organic Skincare Products Boosts Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Mushroom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Reishi, Shiitake), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical), By Region (EU, APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional mushroom market size is anticipated to reach USD 65.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% over the forecast years.

The industry is expanding due to the rising demand for functional mushrooms as superfoods in developed regions, such as Europe and North America.

Furthermore, the global demand for natural or organic skincare products has been rapidly growing over the past several years mainly on account of increased customer awareness regarding the side effects of synthetic cosmetic products.

Mushrooms are rich sources of vitamins, antioxidants, essential oils & oils, hydrocolloids, proteins, terpenoids, and other bioactive compounds.



These compounds exhibit antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antimicrobial properties. Thus, extracts or concentrates of mushrooms are widely utilized as ingredients to formulate topical creams, lotions, ointments, and serums. With the growing aging population across the globe, the demand for antiaging or anti-wrinkle creams is increasing significantly.

Rising mushroom cultivation and production in the Asia Pacific is a major driver of the regional market. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of superfoods as a result of rising health consciousness among consumers in developed economies is expected to drive industry growth.



Functional mushrooms have multiple health benefits, including blood management regulation and immune system strengthening & anti-inflammatory properties. Functional foods contain specific types of added nutrients, such as probiotics, fiber, prebiotics, and minerals among others.

Story continues

Therefore, these foods aid in the prevention of nutritional deficiencies. Functional foods can also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Growing health concerns as a result of rapidly changing lifestyles, particularly in urban areas, are significantly increasing consumers' preference for functional and healthy foods.

Functional Mushroom Market Report Highlights

The shiitake mushrooms segment dominated the industry in 2021 owing to the increased cultivation of these mushrooms across the globe

The food & beverage application segment led the industry in 2021 owing to the increased use of functional mushrooms as superfoods

Asia Pacific dominated the industry in 2021 due to the fact that China produces a sizable portion of the global industrial output

Demand for these mushrooms is increasing as a result of the dietary preference for functional foods, which form an integral part of Asia Pacific cuisines

Furthermore, due to their favorability in the local diet, the demand for functional mushrooms has increased in the food & beverage industry

North America is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising product adoption in dietary supplements

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Functional Mushroom Market: Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4 Functional Mushroom Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Functional Mushroom Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Reishi

4.4 Cordyceps

4.5 Lion's Mane

4.6 Turkey Tail

4.7 Shiitake

4.8 Chaga

4.9 Other Functional Mushrooms



Chapter 5 Functional Mushroom Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Functional Mushroom Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Food & Beverages

5.4 Dietary Supplements

5.5 Pharmaceuticals

5.6 Other Applications



Chapter 6 Functional Mushroom Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Functional Mushroom Market: Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Way of Will Inc.

M2 Ingredients

Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts)

Mitoku Company Limited

Hokkaido Reishi

Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co. Ltd.

Rebbl

Sotru

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Monaghan Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfxvx4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



