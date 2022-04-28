Functional Ice Cream Market to Surpass US$ 319.8 Million by 2028 at 8.56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Functional Ice Cream Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Flavor Type (Vanilla, Chocolate, Hybrid and Others), by Claim (Lactose-free, Sugar free, Vegan, Multi-claim, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store based {Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others} and Non-Stored Based), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2028

New York, US, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional Ice Cream Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Functional Ice Cream Market Information by Flavor Type, Claim, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is expected to reach USD 319.8 Million by 2028 at 8.56% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Ice cream has a great deal of potential as a probiotic food carrier. As more sophisticated new ingredients are introduced to the ice cream mix, there is still a lot to learn about how they affect physical and chemical qualities. Probiotic strains were injected as single or mixed cultures into ice cream mixes before and after the aging stages of ice cream production. The survival of the probiotic strains was then tested over the storage period of functional ice cream products.

Competitive Landscape:

The major firms in the Global Functional Ice Cream Market are:

  • Nightfood (United States)

  • The Brooklyn Creamery (India)

  • Foxy's Thoughtful Icecream (United Kingdom)

  • LightWhey(Dubai)

  • One Earth Functional Food Ltd (Canada)

  • LOHILO(Sweden)

  • Wells Enterprises Inc. (United States)

  • Guudy Icecream (United States)

  • The Urgent Company (United States)

  • Coolhull Farm (Ireland)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10759

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The functional ice cream business is currently in its early phases of development, but it is predicted to grow rapidly over the next few years. Demand has been strong in developed economies, but demand in emerging nations is likely to progressively rise during the predicted period. During the forecast period, experimental eating habits and health-conscious binging are expected to rise dramatically. Demand has been increased by the growing market for functional products. During the forecast, high-level investments and innovative product lines for plant-based functional products are predicted to boost demand for functional ice cream. In the United States, the trend toward plant-based products has had a significant impact on consumer tastes. The market impact is still in its early stages, but this trend could help novel plant-based functional ice cream.

Consumer awareness and desire for functional products are projected to fuel the growth of the functional ice cream market around the world. Functional ice cream has been popular for several years, and it has primarily been consumed by consumers who are health-conscious, such as athletes. Because of the high production costs and initial investments, the prices of functional ice cream are higher than those of traditional ice cream. This may have an impact on consumer acceptance in the early stages, but new firms joining the market can improve competition and, as a result, buyer power in the long run.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Functional Ice-cream: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/functional-ice-cream-market-10759

Market Restraints:

While there has been strong demand for functional ice cream in the market, demand from other groups has dwindled. While the efficacy of functional ice cream has been demonstrated, the pricing of functional ice cream is high, which can raise churn and harm brand loyalty in the early stages.

COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure on supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as retail stores and other supply chain nodes. In the early phases of pandemic lockdowns around the world, stockpiles for fresh and processed food have become a regular phenomenon as a result of increased concern among customers for food. To meet consumer demand, manufacturers of functional ice cream are focusing on online selling. During the lockdown, however, logistics remained the most pressing worry. The COVID-19 pandemic's rapid spread over the world has resulted in additional restrictions on vehicular mobility and trade.

Market Segmentation

The global functional ice cream market has been classified into vanilla, chocolate, mixes, and others based on taste type. In 2020, the vanilla sector had the biggest market share. This is due to the high demand for mild flavors and low sugar levels among consumers.

The global functional ice cream market has been split into lactose-free, sugar-free, vegan, multi-claim, and other categories based on claim. In 2020, the vegan segment had the biggest market share, and it is predicted to increase at a modest rate over the forecast period.

The global functional ice cream market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based segments depending on distribution channel. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others make up the store-based component. Changes in consumer purchasing patterns have had a significant impact on supermarkets and hypermarkets, and demand is likely to grow through non-store channels until the mid-term forecast.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10759

Regional Insight:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the geographies that make up the worldwide functional ice cream market.

In 2020, North America held the biggest market share of 54.7 percent. In 2020, the functional ice cream market in North America held the largest share of the global market. Because of high demand and new competitors joining the market, North America is a burgeoning market for functional ice cream. While the trend of greater acceptance of functional ice cream has been marginally hampered by the products' palatability, demand for functional ice cream is likely to remain robust during the projection period. Functional ice cream is projected to expand in popularity in North America due to rising disposable income and increased expenditure on plant-based products and dairy alternatives.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate from 2021 to 2028. Manufacturers of functional ice cream should find Europe to be a lucrative market. During the post-pandemic demand, the adoption of better lifestyle choices has fueled the area market's rise. The growing knowledge of lactose-free products in the region is likely to boost demand for vegan and dairy-free products. During the projection period, Europe is expected to grow rapidly.

Have Any Query? Connect with Our Research Expert 24*7: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10759

Discover more research Reports by Market Research Future:

Ice Cream Market Research Report: Information by Type (Bars, Buckets/Tubs, Floats, and Others), Claim (Lactose-Free, Low-Fat, Low-Calorie, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based), and Region - Forecast till 2027

Chocolate Ice Cream Market: Information by Product Type (Sticks/Bars, Cones, and Cups, Tubs & Bricks), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Specialty Stores), and Region - Forecast till 2028

Artisanal Ice Cream Market: Information By Type (Conventional and Lactose-Free), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Online) - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str