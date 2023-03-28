Functional Apparel Global Market to Reach $477.1 Billion by 2027: Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health & Wellness Trends
Global Market for Functional Apparel
Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Apparel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Functional Apparel estimated at US$294 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$477.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sportswear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$155.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Functional Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Marks Shift of Fashion Industry with Buzz for Functional Fashion
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Functional Apparel
Functional Apparel Design & Manufacturing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Sportswear Remains Coveted Segment of Functional Apparel Market
Professional Athletic: A Major Application of Functional Apparel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Maintain Position as Primary Distribution Channel
Developed Regions Hold Upper Hand in Functional Apparel Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Functional Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health & Wellness Trend
Rising Participation in Sporting Activities & Inclination Towards Workouts Fuel Demand for Sports Functional Apparel
Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Functional Apparel Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019
Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Presents Growth Opportunities for Functional Fitness & Sports Apparel: Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 and 2025
Performance Outdoor Apparel
Reactive Fabrics and Materials in Sports Clothing
Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports
Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes
Heated Sports Clothing Picks Up
Snow Sports Functional Apparel Gains Strength
Consumer Preference for Activewear in Daily Life to Fuel Functional Sportswear Market
Global Activewear Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Technology Trends Revolutionizing Active Wear Market
Protective Clothing: A Key Part of Functional Apparel Market
Notable Trends in Protective Clothing Market
Introduction of Nanotechnology Applications Fuel Growth for Protective Clothing Market
Mandatory Regulations Drive Focus onto Protective Textiles
Rising Demand for Performance Boosting Apparel Bodes Well for the Functional Apparel Market
Functional and Durable Work Apparel Grows in Prominence
Expanding Needs of Workwear Industry to Drive Gains in Functional Work Apparel Market: Global Workwear Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 & 2024
Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Functional Apparel
High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Functional Protective Clothing: Global Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by Region
COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Functional Workwear Apparel Industry
Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Functional Workwear Apparel
Superior Attributes of Flame-Retardant Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market
Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Grows in Demand in Oil & Gas Industry
Functional Medical Clothing Grows in Importance amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Safety Requirements Drive Need for Medical Textiles
Functional Footwear Designed to Improve Comfort & Ensure Safety
Rising Concerns over Environmental Degradation Fuel Demand for Natural and Eco-Friendly Fibers
Focus on the Use of Natural Fibers in Functional Clothing
Multi-Functional Durable Clothing: High Growth Opportunities
Groundbreaking Technologies Adding Feather to Functional Apparel's Cap
Technological Advancements Fastrack Adoption of Functional Apparels
E-Commerce Platforms Boost Growth in Functional Apparel Market
COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Functional Apparel Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
Demographic Trends Impact Prospects: Urbanization & Middle Class Population Influence Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
