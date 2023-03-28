Functional Apparel Global Market to Reach $477.1 Billion by 2027: Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health & Wellness Trends

Company Logo

Global Market for Functional Apparel

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Apparel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Functional Apparel estimated at US$294 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$477.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sportswear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$155.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Functional Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 198 Featured) -

361 Degrees International Limited

Adidas AG

Amer Sports Oyj

Asics Corporation

Calvin Klein

Columbia Sportswear Company

HanesBrands Inc.

Head

Hugo Boss AG

Icebreaker

Jockey International, Inc.

Lululemon Athletic Inc

MIZUNO Corporation

NIKE, Inc.

Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

Puma SE

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Reebok International Ltd.

Russell Brands, LLC

Skechers USA Inc.

The Gap, Inc.

The North Face, Inc.

Umbro

Under Armour, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 530 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $294 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $477.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Marks Shift of Fashion Industry with Buzz for Functional Fashion

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Functional Apparel

Functional Apparel Design & Manufacturing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sportswear Remains Coveted Segment of Functional Apparel Market

Professional Athletic: A Major Application of Functional Apparel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Maintain Position as Primary Distribution Channel

Developed Regions Hold Upper Hand in Functional Apparel Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Functional Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Functional Apparel to Reap Rich Dividends with Health & Wellness Trend

Rising Participation in Sporting Activities & Inclination Towards Workouts Fuel Demand for Sports Functional Apparel

Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Functional Apparel Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019

Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Presents Growth Opportunities for Functional Fitness & Sports Apparel: Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Performance Outdoor Apparel

Reactive Fabrics and Materials in Sports Clothing

Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports

Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes

Heated Sports Clothing Picks Up

Snow Sports Functional Apparel Gains Strength

Consumer Preference for Activewear in Daily Life to Fuel Functional Sportswear Market

Global Activewear Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Technology Trends Revolutionizing Active Wear Market

Protective Clothing: A Key Part of Functional Apparel Market

Notable Trends in Protective Clothing Market

Introduction of Nanotechnology Applications Fuel Growth for Protective Clothing Market

Mandatory Regulations Drive Focus onto Protective Textiles

Rising Demand for Performance Boosting Apparel Bodes Well for the Functional Apparel Market

Functional and Durable Work Apparel Grows in Prominence

Expanding Needs of Workwear Industry to Drive Gains in Functional Work Apparel Market: Global Workwear Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019 & 2024

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Functional Apparel

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Functional Protective Clothing: Global Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) by Region

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Functional Workwear Apparel Industry

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Functional Workwear Apparel

Superior Attributes of Flame-Retardant Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market

Multi-Functional and Lighter Fabric Workwear Grows in Demand in Oil & Gas Industry

Functional Medical Clothing Grows in Importance amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Safety Requirements Drive Need for Medical Textiles

Functional Footwear Designed to Improve Comfort & Ensure Safety

Rising Concerns over Environmental Degradation Fuel Demand for Natural and Eco-Friendly Fibers

Focus on the Use of Natural Fibers in Functional Clothing

Multi-Functional Durable Clothing: High Growth Opportunities

Groundbreaking Technologies Adding Feather to Functional Apparel's Cap

Technological Advancements Fastrack Adoption of Functional Apparels

E-Commerce Platforms Boost Growth in Functional Apparel Market

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Functional Apparel Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Demographic Trends Impact Prospects: Urbanization & Middle Class Population Influence Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqllmq

