Function of Beauty is offering 20% off shampoo and conditioner, plus freebies for Black Friday.

If you're looking for a customized Black Friday deal, we found a high-quality option for you. Right now, you can snag epic markdowns on Function of Beauty hair products for an entirely personalized hair care routine.

Shop Function of Beauty

If you've ever considered Function of Beauty's custom hair products, now's the time to shop. For a limited time only, you can save 20% on your first order of full-sized shampoo and conditioner from the cult-favorite hair-care brand. Plus, Function of Beauty is offering an additional Black Friday deal on top of that. When you buy three products, you’ll get the fourth for free! So, you can stock up on shampoo, conditioner and a styling treatment and score a free hair mask with your purchase!

For those that don't know, Function of Beauty calls themselves the "world's first fully customizable hair care brand." The Instagram-famous label has shoppers complete a quick quiz on their beauty preferences and hair care needs, then creates personalized products with one-of-a-kind formulas and vegan ingredients based on the results.

Right now, you can score 16-ounce bottles of Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner for 20% off. Typically listed at $25 each, you'll save $10 total with this beauty deal. Whether you're a tried-and-true supporter of custom beauty and hair routines or a newbie to the game, our beauty editor Jessica Kasparian said her personal results speak for themselves. "If your Function of Beauty results are like mine—but catered to you, of course—I think you'll be thrilled," she said.

During testing, Kasparian said the personalized products left her hair feeling soft and strong and didn't strip or alter her blond locks. She also noted that the price is on par with high-end (but non-custom) hair products at Ulta and Sephora, with a single 8-ounce bottle ringing up at $29.99 and a 16-ounce bottle usually retailing for $39.99.

To get started with your own custom hair and beauty routine, shop the Function of Beauty Black Friday deals today—these savings won't last.

Shop Function of Beauty

