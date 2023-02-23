‘The fun sucked out of it completely,’ this Boise food truck has permanently closed

A unique Boise food truck has called it quits after serving a niche base.

But it’s not all bad news.

The Void, which served vegan food, has permanently closed. Owner Justin Arroues shuttered the truck Wednesday.

“This is going on my third year,” he said in a phone interview, “and I’ve just thrown too much money away on it.”

Arroues made the announcement on Instagram Thursday.

“It’s been a wild ride and the stress and lack of business isn’t worth the fight anymore,” he posted as @thevoid_208. “Especially with our new restaurant @frondescence_208 opening up it just makes sense for us to stop operating out of a food truck.”

Arroues opened a new all-vegan restaurant, Frondescence, on Tuesday at 103 N. 10th St. in downtown Boise.

The Void food truck opened for business in early 2021.

The Void, which Arroues launched in February 2021, was a learning experience, he wrote. But closing for four months during winter was just one of the pitfalls of the running the truck, which often was a challenge even in warm weather. “We’ve barely scraped by,” he posted, “and at some events have lost money or even paid to participate.”

“The list goes on and on with The Void. The fun has been sucked out of it completely.”

But there’s a major bright side: Arroues can focus his attention on Frondescence, which will be open late with a brick-and-mortar location, 32 seats and a built-in customer base.

“I’ve met a lot of amazing people that I wouldn’t have ever met if I hadn’t opened the truck,” Arroues wrote. “You all know who you are. I LOVE YOU!”