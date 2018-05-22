Fun reigns supreme heading into Coca-Cola 600 weekend in Charlotte A Legend In The Making Fans attending Sundays Coca-Cola 600 may have the chance to see a driver continue on a historic run. Kevin Harvick finds himself with an unprecedented opportunity to make NASCARs longest race part of a historic winning streak. Harvick, who won Saturday nights Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor …

A Legend In The Making

Fans attending Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600 may have the chance to see a driver continue on a historic run.

Kevin Harvick finds himself with an unprecedented opportunity to make NASCAR‘s longest race part of a historic winning streak. Harvick, who won Saturday night‘s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is looking to add a victory in Sunday night‘s 600-miler, which would extend his winning streak to three points races, including victories at Dover International Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

MORE: Full Coca-Cola 600 schedule | Who has won the Coca-Cola 600?

In fact, a win would give the 2014 Monster Energy Series champ two three-race winning streaks — already — only 13 races into the 2018 season. Seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt (in 1987) was the last to put together multiple three-race winning streaks in a single season.

History is certainly on Harvick‘s side. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has won the Coca-Cola 600 twice before — in 2011 and 2013 — and has three wins and two Busch Pole Awards at the 1.5-mile track. He has nine top-10 finishes in the last 10 races there — including three runner-up showings and two wins.

Salute The Troops

The United States military will be celebrated during Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In the pre-race “Salute to the Troops” ceremony, NASCAR will showcase the “This is Your Military” initiative.

The Department of Defense celebration includes special guests from each of the United States military departments from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard.

RELATED: NASCAR Salutes to honor military heroes

A special #KnowYourMil hashtag will connect fans to military service members throughout the weekend. And on Sunday, the race track will host F-15 fighter jets, Blackhawk helicopters with a rappel team, as well as Humvees making laps around the speedway before the green flag for NASCAR‘s Memorial Day offering.

Story Continues

Fun For All Before The Engines Are Fired

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated Eli Young Band will headline the Coca-Cola 600 Pre-Race Concert on Sunday as part of a weekend-long salute to United States military troops. Best of all for those race-goers, the concert is free to all those who purchased a race ticket.

The group — best known for chart-topping hits such as “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” — will hold the concert just hours before the start of NASCAR‘s longest endurance test, the 600-mile night race that caps the always highly anticipated Memorial Day weekend of racing.

RELATED: Buy tickets to the race

Additionally, kids age 13 and under can get admission tickets for the Coca-Cola 600 for $10. Tickets, camping and upgrades are available online at charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

Race week will be celebrated in downtown Charlotte in addition to the race track. The 600 Festival‘s Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola runs Thursday-Saturday in uptown Charlotte. Rock concerts, vendor displays and NASCAR driver appearances will take place daily from noon-8 p.m. on Tyron Street. Concerts will be held nightly beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park. Visit 600festival.com for schedule and ticket information.