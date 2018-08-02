'It’s been a fun journey' - Boylan's road to success

Lydia Boylan in Six Day action

Lydia Boylan was not destined for a career in cycling.

For most people losing your job and then having your car break down would be the start of spiral into chaos. For the triple Irish national road race champion, it opened the door to a whole new career.

Now, after taking part in her second Commonwealth Games and winning a European silver medal on the track in 2017, it is hard to imagine her doing anything else.

The 31-year-old explains: “I kind of fell into cycling. I didn’t have any family or friends who did it. I was made redundant from my graduate job in Dublin and had a lot of time on my hands.

“My car broke down and I needed a way to get about and one thing led to another. I got a road bike then I joined a local club in Dublin.

“That was the summer I moved to London and it was really the summer that I was in London that it all kicked off.

“I joined London Dynamo and raced with them and then did a lot of racing at Herne Hill. That was my first time on the track at Herne Hill.

“So London kind of feels like home for me. It’s where I started and where I learned it all, so coming back to the Lee Valley VeloPark is really special for me and I get to hook up with all the people I cycled with and raced with when I lived in London.”

A structural engineer by trade, Boylan did a master’s in earthquake design at Imperial College in London, staying in the capital until 2014, the same year she made her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.

Four years on she was back at the Commies, this time on Australia’s Gold Coast in April and fresh from that silver medal in the Madison at the European Championships in Berlin.

It’s been a remarkable rise for someone who was in her 20s the first time she set foot on the boards.

“It was terrifying the first time I went on a track,” Boylan recalls.

Story Continues

“The whole fixed gear, I remember one particularly memory, I had done a few training sessions and was gearing up to do my first racing and I arrived at Herne Hill just as someone crashed.

“I was wondering what I should do then but you learn pretty quickly that it’s part of cycling and I bit the bullet and did my first races. I remember watching Laura Trott (now Kenny), that would have been in 2010.

“I watched her do Madison at Herne Hill, I was just in awe. She’d have been about 16, she was super young but super-fast and I was a total newbie loving watching it.

“To look back now and what I’ve done is crazy. I can’t even believe it. It’s been a long enough road but it’s been a fun journey.”

While she is now back in Ireland, Boylan got the chance to race in her adopted city last year when she took part in Six Day London, her debut at the event.

She will back in 2018, while the longer term aim is to make an Olympic bow in 2020 in Tokyo in the Madison event.

She said: “I was part of the Irish team pursuit squad that tried to qualify for Rio and we were pretty up against it with every other top nation being so good at the team pursuit.

“For one reason or another it didn’t work out for us for Rio but for Tokyo it’s looking like a really good possibility, getting there with the Madison.

“We’ve got two whole years to build on what we have done in the last two years.

“There’s still a long way to go before I would say I’m super confident that we’ll be in there but hopefully by the time we get to Tokyo I’ll be saying different and I’ll be saying we’ll be going in to compete against the top nations.”

A dream trip to Japan remains two years away, for now Boylan will have the chance to hone her skills on the track when Six Day returns at the Lee Valley VeloPark in October.

