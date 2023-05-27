How to have fun with your grandchildren this half term

Jane and granddaughter Milly potting tomato plants in the garden - John Lawrence

Don’t tell my grandchildren, but I sometimes approach high days and holidays with a certain amount of anticipation.

What am I going to do with them? It’s all too easy to let them get out their phones/iPads etc when you run out of ideas or – if you’re a working gran like me – to buy you some time.

But I also really love their company and feel very lucky to be a round-the-corner granny. The trick, I’ve learnt, is to have a varied curriculum of fun, magic and a touch of education – especially if they don’t realise they’re learning at the same time.

In fact, I like to think I’m much better at looking after my grandchildren (aged seven and five) than I was with my three children. One memorable summer back in the 1990s, the phone rang while I was knee-deep in finger paints with my children. I mistook the caller first for the plumber (my daughter had flooded the bathroom earlier) and then the magician I was hiring for the youngest’s birthday party.

“Some have called me a magician,” he told me. “Others have referred to me as a plumber. In fact, I am an obstetrician. I believe you wished to interview me for The Daily Telegraph?”

That taught me a lesson. Now, if anyone tries to reach me during half term, they’ll find an out-of-office email reply.

Below are some suggestions on how you can entertain your brood, from toddlers to teenagers, without saying, “Please pass the remote control.”

1. Climb a wall

Children driving you up the wall? Try a climbing wall. It’s amazing fun. I went with my grandchildren the other week as a spectator. My heart was in my mouth as they scaled heights but they loved it. I was so inspired that I’ve booked a lesson for myself. Just enter “climbing walls near me” on Google.

Janes grandson George on a climbing wall - John Lawrence

2. Get painting

Buy a big plain canvas from an art shop or stationers. Get the children to do a united-effort painting. To minimise mess, do this on the grass or on an outside table. It makes a very impressive “look what we did with Granny” when the parents pick up.

We also like buying those small mini easels for individual art efforts. We get ours from The Works, although they are also available in other places. The back of wallpaper rolls also work well for large/scale drawings.

3. Make mosaics

You can buy kits or make your own glue base and decorate with broken crockery and glass. Obviously, look out for sharp bits. We’ve made some pretty mirror frames this way. Adapt this idea for small children by helping them cut out paper shapes and gluing them onto cardboard in a tessellated pattern.

4. Fill photo albums

Get them to help you organise all those photographs that you haven’t got round to putting in an album.

5. Go down memory lane

Alternatively – or as well as – take them through family photographs over the years. They might find it funny to look at mummy and daddy when they were little. I find mine are intrigued by pictures of themselves as babies. Also a great opportunity to tell family stories.

Janes granddaughter Milly exploring plants in the local park - John Lawrence

6. Get gardening

Help them grow green fingers. There’s still time to plant beans etc. It’s really exciting for children to see things grow. If possible, give them their own patch. Help them make a “growth diary”, so they can record the plant’s progress.

7. Try on jewellery

Get out your costume jewellery – and more valuable bits if you trust them – and let them have a good rifle. Mine love doing this. They usually go home with something.

Jane and granddaughter Milly trying on costume jewellery - John Lawrence

8. Play ping pong

If you don’t have a proper table tennis table, buy a net, bats and balls, and use an outside table. If it’s raining, the kitchen table can work.

9. Tie dye t-shirts

Get them to bring some old T-shirts and have a tie-dying session.

10. Start sewing

Depending on your needlecraft skills, do some sewing and knitting. I brought out my grandmother’s Singer machine the other day. The children were rather disappointed when I couldn’t use it. I’m going to take lessons so I’m ready for the summer holidays.

Jane with granddaughter Milly preparing to do some sewing. - John Lawrence

11. Write creatively

Buy them a special notebook for half term and suggest they write a story/first chapter of a novel/half-term diary. Or help them write and design a comic using stapled foolscap pages.

12. Learn a language

It’s amazing what they can pick up in just a couple of days, especially when doing it together. I’m a fan of Duolingo. My granddaughter loves doing Spanish with me because she likes the pictures and the pings when I get a “reward”.

13. Complete homework

Suggest they bring homework/revision/holiday projects over to you. Act dumb and pretend you don’t understand it. Ask them to explain it to you. It’s a great way for them to go over facts without realising it.

14. Make face paints

Create your own version of face paints by letting them go through your make-up bag and giving you a makeover.

15. Craft drawing books

I know I said we weren’t going to mention screens, but this doesn’t count. My grandchildren love running up to my office on the top floor and getting me to google “children’s pictures to colour in”. Then we print them out to create our own drawing books. Dinosaurs and mermaids are currently the top favourites in this house.

16. Play sports

Check out half-term sports activities run by local leisure centres. It might not be too late. Or take to the local park with your own tennis rackets/cricket bat/football. Also try crazy golf sites. Makes everyone laugh.

Janes granddaughter Milly playing French cricket in the local park - John Lawrence

17. Visit a library

Enjoy some quiet reading time. (Or noisy, depending on age.) Visit your library. Many have half-term activities. Look in your local paper for details.

18. Dress up

Create a dressing-up box by finding things you can spare from your wardrobe/charity shops/things left behind by children who’ve left home. One of my granny friends had to part with a dress from the 1960s for her 16-year-old granddaughter who begged to borrow it for a party. (It still hasn’t been returned.)

19. Team up

Consider teaming up with other grandparents for mutual support and skill-swapping activities. But don’t allow chitchat to distract you. Safety always comes first.

20. Play chess

Teach them chess. Someone has to be the next child prodigy.

Jane and granddaughter Milly playing chess - John Lawrence

21. Keep connected

Send updates to the parents by taking photographs of activities. Put them on the family WhatsApp chat. It makes it look as though you’re doing a good job.

22. Get technical

Teenagers still itching to get back to their screens? Ask them if they’ll design you a website/sort out your own techie problems. Don’t let them go home until it’s all sorted.

23. Have a treasure hunt

Organise a treasure hunt, inside or out depending on the weather. Hide clues in old tennis balls that are soft enough to cut open. They are easier for younger children to spot.

24. Ride bikes

Take them on a bike ride. Check out local cycle routes. You might also teach them bike maintenance.

25. Go camping

Camp out overnight if you’re brave enough. I personally prefer my own bed. But our pop-up tent is a great place to give them tea.

Jane and granddaughter Milly reading in a tent in the garden - John Lawrence

26. Cook together

Take them shopping for food so they can choose what they want to eat. Suggest they help you cook – and wash up. I’m not a baker, but even I can make chocolate crispy cupcakes.

27. Ride the bus – or train

Take a bus ride. Train rides are fun too, strikes permitting.

28. Visit a museum

Check out local museums. Many will be holding activities with find-the-object trails.

29. Feast at midnight

Organise a midnight feast – even if it’s still mid evening.

30. Sleep

Go to bed early so you’ve got plenty of energy for the next day. Good luck if you’re having a sleepover – that’s a whole new subject...

Jane’s novel ‘Coming To Find You’ (Penguin Viking) will be out on June 22

Do you have any additional tips? Please share your ideas in the comments below

