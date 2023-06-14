‘Fun, friendly and brilliant Grace’: Friends pay tribute to student victim of Nottingham attack

Southgate Hockey Club said they were 'devastated' by the news of Ms Kumar’s death

The second victim named in the Nottingham attacks was 19-year-old talented hockey player Grace Kumar.

The University of Nottingham student was stabbed to death alongside fellow first-year student Barnaby Webber in an apparently random attack at 4am in Nottingham.

Ms Kumar, who was studying medicine in the city, was a skilled hockey player who also played cricket as a child in Woodford Green, Essex.

Clubs she represented in both sports have paid tribute. She is thought to have been a former pupil of the independent Bancroft School.

At a vigil held at St Peter’s Church a steady stream of friends paid tribute to Ms Kumar.

Bouquets of flowers featuring cards and messages addressed to Grace were left by friends and grieving students.

Miss Kumar, from Woodford in London, was a talented hockey and cricket player.

England Hockey said they were “deeply saddened” at the news of Ms Kumar’s death.

In a short statement on Twitter, they said: “Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

Southgate Hockey Club in north London also paid tribute to Ms Kumar.

The club said on Twitter: “It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of Grace O’Malley Kumar, a huge talent and much loved member of Southgate U18’s & W1’s.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news, our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates.”

Woodford Cricket Club also paid tribute on Twitter.

A statement read: “Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar. A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player.

“Our thoughts are with Sanjoy, Sinead and James at this time and everyone who knew Grace - fun, friendly and brilliant.”