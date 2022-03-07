FUN.com Releases First Home Décor Line in Collaboration With Care Bears™

Image

Care Bears Room Decor

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUN.com, a pop-culture-based retailer, has recently announced its first internally designed line of kids' home décor in partnership with the Cloudco Entertainment-owned Care Bears™ property.

The line includes a number of colorful and fun kids' items that pay homage to the beloved brand's nearly 40-year history. Fans will be able to experience the loveable, huggable nature of the Care Bears from the comfort of their own home with the Grumpy Bear Pouf, Cheer Bear Couch, Bedtime Bear Sleeping Bag, Care Bears Tent, Rainbow Stripe Rug, Rainbow Pillow, Cloud Rocker, pillows featuring Grumpy Bear, Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, and more.

In response to the first home décor line from the company, CEO of FUN.com, Tom Fallenstein, says, "We are so excited to begin our home décor line journey with Care Bears. This is a great step in the right direction for FUN.com, and we are already brainstorming future décor lines."

Cloudco Entertainment's VP of Licensing, North America, Cristina Villegas, added: "FUN.com has been a great partner to the Care Bears through the years, and we are certain our young fans will be ecstatic to see all of their favorite Care Bears characters on this new line of home décor product."

FUN.com also carries other Care Bears licensed products, and together they will make the perfect gift to your loved ones.

About FUN.com:

FUN.com is a pop-culture-based e-commerce retailer. They carry over 20,000 items focused on everyone's favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series. FUN.com also owns HalloweenCostumes.com, which is the world's largest online-only costume retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment) is a children's entertainment company and the owner of iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™, and its newest IP, Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco Entertainment develops multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and creates a wide range of consumer merchandising programs and experiences that immerse children and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children's properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated TV series and the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, a brand-new look and mission for the Care Bears was introduced in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series currently airing in the U.S. on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and HBO Max via its Cartoonito preschool block. In 2022, the Care Bears are celebrating 40 years of sharing and caring through the launch of new consumer products with key retail partners and a range of new toys with Basic Fun.

