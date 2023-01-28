Of fumes and freight: why Australian cargo is increasingly being sent on trucks, not trains

Elias Visontay Transport and urban affairs reporter
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Felix Cesare/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Felix Cesare/Getty Images

The amount of freight moved by train across Australia has plummeted, with just 2% of goods now transported between Sydney and Melbourne by rail amid concern at the pollution and safety risks caused by the surging number of trucks on highways.

Rail is still a popular mode of transport for mining and resource companies across the country. Strong private investment in tracks has resulted in 72% of bulk goods, such as iron ore, coal and other commodities in Australia, being transported domestically by rail compared with 12% transported by road, according to figures for 2021-22 from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics (Bitre).

However, trucking has gained serious momentum when it comes to the transport of non-bulk freight, a broad category which includes foods, drinks, produce, post, manufactured goods and most other items.

Related: Expanding electric vehicle charging network requires more government funding, advocates say

In 1976-77, trains transported 22.8% of domestic non-bulk freight in Australia, while trucks took 65.5%.

By 2021-22, trains transported 16.7% of domestic non-bulk freight, with trucks taking 79.8%. Coastal shipping has also dropped significantly, from about 13% in the mid-1970s to less than 4% in recent figures.

The decline in popularity of rail for freight is most pronounced on shorter intercity corridors. In the 1970s, about 40% of non-bulk freight between Melbourne and Sydney was taken by rail, according to Bitre data from the time.

Interactive

It’s estimated that rail’s share on the Melbourne-Sydney corridor has dropped to about 2%. Bitre no longer calculates freight figures on specific corridors, but academics broadly back the accuracy of an estimate made by the rail freight operator Pacific National, which operates the route.

The amount of freight moved across Australia has exploded in recent decades. In 1976-77, Australia’s domestic freight was 44.7 billion tonne kilometres (btk) – the unit of measurement for freight – across all modes of transport. In the most recent financial year, it was 204.1 btk.

The rail industry estimates that 700,000 B-double return truck trips are now made between Sydney and Melbourne each year.

Why is rail less competitive?

Recent flooding events across the country have highlighted what the industry says has been long-term neglect of key freight rail infrastructure.

On Tuesday, a section of freight rail track between Parkes and Broken Hill reopened after flooding damaged the track in October. Freight services between the east and west coast were rerouted through Melbourne, adding 16 hours to the trip time. Flooding has shuttered several other key rail corridors in recent months.

A freight train travels south on the main line south of Euroa, Victoria.
Governments have announced increased investment in rail infrastructure, including the Inland Rail project. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Marion Terrill, transport and cities program director at the Grattan Institute, said that after decades of strong investment in major highways, rail has become a less competitive freight option.

“One thing that’s happened in the past 30 years is there’s been a lot of upgrades to the highways, particularly the Hume, the Bruce and the Pacific have had a massive amount of money ploughed into them into the 80s and 90s and they’re now really good roads. Some used to be single carriageways in parts, and overtaking wasn’t great,” she said.

“Nothing like that kind of investment in roads has happened for rail in recent decades.”

Trucks can now move freight between Sydney and Melbourne within 10 hours, while the rail option takes at least 13 hours, plus the time taken to unload and deliver the freight to its final destination.

While Terrill noted recent government investments in a range of freight rail corridors including the Inland Rail project, she said there were questions over whether it would make rail a sufficiently attractive option to increase its share.

In terms of fuel, rail is cheaper to transport goods than by road. Trucks on the Sydney to Melbourne corridor are estimated to use 19 litres of diesel per tonne of freight for every kilometre, as opposed to about 7.5 litres for rail.

However, other costs for rail include requiring trucks to deliver to the final destination, which often means rail is only a standout option over long distances. Terrill notes rail freight’s most competitive route in Australia is across the Nullarbor.

“Rail is good for bulk commodities, and it is cheaper to transport per kilometre,” she said. “But you do have the handling at either end; the first and last miles are almost always by truck, so everything that comes by rail will end up on a truck and there are costs associated with double handling.”

Businesses moving goods might also be disincentivised by the time delay of “rigid scheduling” on railways, Terrill said, adding that freight rail services only run at certain times, while trucks can be “extremely flexible”.

Rail access fees are also a frustration for the freight industry, with Pacific National long arguing for reform in the pricing structure charged by the commonwealth’s Australian Rail Track Corporation, which operates most freight corridors.

Pacific National’s chief executive, Paul Scurrah, decried access fees in a December op-ed published in trade publication Australasian Transport News, writing: “Through access charges, rail freight operators pay ‘full freight’ to run on tracks plagued by pinch points, speed restrictions, weight limits, sections susceptible to frequent flooding and a lack of passing opportunities on networks shared with passenger services.

“Put simply, rail freight networks are akin to tolled motorways.”

Terrill points out that trucks also cause wear and tear on roads, and in turn must pay a heavy vehicle usage charge.

Pollution and safety

The growth of trucks hauling goods on Australian roads has triggered concerns about their safety and pollution impacts – in part due to the ageing nature of Australia’s trucking fleet.

Terrill found that, in 2022, 14% of freight trucks on Australian roads were built before 1996 – vehicles which emit 60 times the particulate matter of a new truck and eight times the poisonous nitrogen oxides.

Related:Sydney-Melbourne rail upgrades could be ‘transformative’, Coalition says

Terrill warned that exhaust pipe pollutants from trucks were estimated to kill 400 Australians every year. “Even when they’re not killing people, they’re causing respiratory illnesses and cancer, and impairing decision-making and cognitive functioning,” she wrote in a recent report on freight.

She said Australia’s trucking pollution standard was about a decade behind global counterparts, but she applauded a recent federal government move to phase in cleaner Euro-VI standards for new truck sales from 2024. However, Terrill is still critical of a requirement that Australian trucks be 2% narrower than the global norm, which she says makes it tougher to purchase cleaner trucks here.

Trucks are responsible for 4% of Australia’s carbon emissions. In 2016, transport contributed 18% of Australia’s total greenhouse emissions. Within that figure, road freight emitted 21%, while rail was responsible for just 3.5% of transport’s emissions, despite carrying almost half of the nation’s freight across bulk and non-bulk categories.

Due to decades of neglect of regional rail development across the country, rail freight in Australia is largely fuelled by diesel. This means the emissions benefit of moving freight off diesel-guzzling trucks is not as significant as in countries with electrified tracks.

Regardless, Australia’s freight rail share still lags behind similarly sized countries. In the US, about 27% of domestic freight in 2020 was transported by rail.

Rowan Moorey, researcher at Beyond Zero Emissions, said trains were more efficient at moving goods, and that generally, “it’s unfortunate that Australia carries so much freight via emissions-intensive transport”.

Moorey said his organisation’s research has shown electrifying both trains and trucks will be key to reducing freight emissions. He points to one estimate that electrifying 600km of track every year for five years “will rapidly decarbonise this type of transport and create 15,000 construction jobs”.

Latest Stories

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,” the club said, but needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement. He'd missed 10 games heading into Tuesday night's contest against Denver for the Pelicans, who've lo

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Curry, Embiid fined $25,000 by NBA for actions on court

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court. Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State's 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected. Embiid's fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia's home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba a

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Heat rally again, top Magic 110-105 to close 3-0 homestand

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 110-105 on Friday night. Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22. Caleb Martin scored 13 points, Gabe Vincent had 11 and Tyler Herro had 10 for the Heat. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all had 19 points for the Magic, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 and Markell

  • LeBron, Giannis chosen as captains for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Ante

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Siksika Nation students kickboxing their way to improved mental health

    After a quick warmup, students at Many Guns Boxing and Fitness strap on their boxing gloves and their shin guards. Forming a circle around their instructor, Tawny Big Bull, they await their first instruction. "You're going to jump into your stance," he says, lifting his fists beneath his chin. "You're going to throw a jab-cross." Students partner up and begin the combination, smiles on their faces, some giggles when they forget their footwork. Their breath picks up as they move around the room,

  • Canada opens women's world hockey golden three-peat bid against Swiss

    CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Bucks' Portis out at least 2 weeks with sprained MCL, ankle

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries to his knee and ankle on Wednesday and said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Portis, who turns 28 on Feb. 10, is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 forward will miss a game f

  • Giroux lifts Senators to 2-1 win over struggling Islanders

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux’s game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won’t stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it. The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory. “It was unreal,” Greig said after the game. “You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it’s pretty good.” Greig’