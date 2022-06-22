Fuma Price Soars as It's Launching Dex, Games, Wallet & Payment Gateway

Abidjan, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Decentralized Finance or popularly known as Defi is rapidly and massively acquiring the market from banks, leading many to believe that Defi is the way of the future but Defi is still evolving, and new and high-potential projects are being added daily.

Fuma Finance


Fuma Finance is one of the newly launched defi projects having updated blockchain with a lot of aspiring features intending to assist people who are having difficulties in the defi sector.

Fuma Finance has been launched on the most dependable, secure, and cost-effective blockchain, which is, of course, BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Fuma Finance has its token, FUMA, which was created to become the most useful defi token.

Every time someone buys, sells, swaps, or transfers FUMA Tokens, 1% of the tokens are burned, according to Fuma's bottom line. As a result, the supply of tokens is steadily decreasing.

What’s so special about Fuma Finance?

New things take time in taking over the Market holders but when they do they become the sole runners just like what happened to Nokia when at one time they were ruling the mobile industry but they didn’t evolve.

So, there will be three features to be highlighted.

1. Fuma tokens are decentralized tokens created on the BSC, they are unstoppable, decentralized, and open to anyone, and Fuma tokens allow you to create a secure decentralization for your company.

2. Fuma tokens are based on cutting-edge technology and the dependable Binance blockchain and have been designed to meet future challenges. FUMA is also building multi-Chain computability.

3. Fuma Tokens have an anti-inflationary feature. This means that 1 percent of FUMA Tokens are burned every time someone buys, sells, swaps, or transfers them. As a result, the supply of tokens will decrease day by day and believe us when we say that this is exactly what a project needs to shine in this crowded cryptocurrency market. More than 100,000 tokens have already burnt, which is 2% of total supply.

4. Low Supply: Token Supply (Number of tokens) is the most important factor which directly effects the Token Price. FUMA has very low supply. Total Supply was only 5,000,000 (source: CoinMarketCap) in which 100,000 tokens was already burned.

Why Choose FUMA over other Defi Projects?

The goal of FUMA Tokens was to make it the most useful defi token. And, as we all know, the lower the supply, the higher the price, and the supply of FUMA is already limited to 5 million, which will continue to decrease as the token burn mechanism works.

FUMA is highly decentralized, as opposed to projects like Solana, which many people still believe are not decentralized along with that FUMA have a technological advantage over other Defi projects.

FUMA Tokens are built on cutting-edge technology and the dependable Binance blockchain to meet future challenges and can be upgraded as needed.

FUMA also has a high excellent burning mechanism.

Future RoadMap

FumaPay launched

Fuma Finance is not only entering the Defi sector, but they intend to dominate it. FumaPay is a global crypto payment system developed by Fuma Finance.

Because FUMA is built on Binance Smart Chain and listed on a decentralized exchange, anyone can integrate it into their website and start accepting online payments (PanCakeSwap).

FUMA is an anti-inflation token that provides investors and holders with valuable assets. The main benefit of FUMA over Bitcoin and Ethereum is its low transaction fee (less than 0.2 $) and lightning-fast transaction speed (approx 10 sec.). Through PanCakeSwap, FUMA can be easily exchanged for any major crypto asset.

FumaSwap

Having their Decentralized Exchange is always an advantage of a blockchain or Defi project because DEXes always help blockchains to get liquidity and get a strong userbase just like it helped Ethereum with Uniswap and Binance with Pancakeswap.

Fuma Finance is also going to launch its own DEX with the name FumaSwap which will not only allow people to swap different currencies for Fuma but will also have features like Staking etc.

FumaFinance is not only coming with the latest technology but they also have a highly qualified and experienced team and this is why FumaFinance is the most underrated but high-potential project in the Defi Sector.

For more information about the project, please visit the website: https://fuma.finance/

Also join the community:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fumafinance
Telegram: https://t.me/fuma_finance
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FumaFinance-106605438452591


CONTACT: info@fuma.finance


