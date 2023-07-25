Fulton vs Inoue live stream: How can I watch fight on TV in UK today?

Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue collide in an eagerly-anticipated title showdown in Japan today.

The unbeaten Fulton is putting his unified WBC and WBO super-bantamweight belts on the line in a career-toughest test for both men at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Pound-for-pound star Inoue, one of boxing’s most destructive knockout artists, is looking to become a four-division world champion on home soil after an 11-round beatdown of England’s Paul Butler at the same venue back in December.

That win saw ‘The Monster’ make history as the undisputed king of the bantamweight division, but now he’s moving up another level in a bid to test himself against the best in a fight that could well be the most entertaining that 2023 has to offer.

There are more world titles up for grabs further down the undercard, with Cuban Robeisy Ramirez defending his WBO flyweight gold against Japan's Satoshi Shimizu. Here’s how to catch all the action today in the UK.

Where to watch Fulton vs Inoue

TV channel: In the UK, Fulton vs Inoue is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning at 9:30am BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on fight day via Standard Sport’s live blog.