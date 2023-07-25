Fulton vs Inoue LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Fulton vs Inoue LIVE!

Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue clash in Japan today in one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of 2023 for boxing fans. A showdown of two hugely accomplished stars could well produce a Fight of the Year contender, with formidable knockout artist Inoue hoping to become a four-division world champion on home soil at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

‘The Monster’ made history by dominating Paul Butler to become the undisputed bantamweight king back in December, later vacating his belts for a move up to the 122lbs ranks, where he will immediately try to deprive the undefeated and skilled American Fulton of his WBC and WBO gold. This will be the latter’s first contest outside of the USA and both men should be in for the challenge of their illustrious careers in what serves as a daytime treat for UK fight fans.

There is also plenty of intriguing action lined up for the undercard, including Cuban Robeisy Ramirez defending his WBO flyweight title against Japan’s experienced Olympic medalist Satoshi Shimizu. Follow Fulton vs Inoue live with Standard Sport’s blog below!

Fulton vs Inoue latest updates

Venue: Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan

How to watch: Sky Sports

Undercard 9:30am BST | Main event around 12:30pm

Fulton vs Inoue fight prediction

Fight card in full

Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado

09:59 , George Flood

It’s all over!

Once again at the start of the third round Baldonado retreats under pressure too easily to the corner.

He’s nailed with a right jab upstairs, with Takei quickly following that up with a left hook that seems to graze the body.

Baldonado takes it at first, but then hits the canvas in something of a delayed reaction.

He stays down and is counted out! Takei up to 7-0 with another knockout on his record.

Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado

09:57 , George Flood

Takei on the offensive early on here as you might expect, forcing the pace and constantly applying the pressure on the front foot.

His movement is nice and he works the angles well, piecing together some pretty combinations to head and body.

Baldonado seems content to let himself be constantly pushed into the corners and hope to uncork a big counter.

It’s a hell of a risky strategy though against someone as obviously heavy-handed as Takei.

Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado up next

09:51 , George Flood

This is a four-fight main card in actual fact, and we’re kicking off now with Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado.

Japan’s Takei is a celebrated former kickboxer who now competes in boxing, 6-0 so far with six knockouts and having picked up the OPBF title against Pete Apolinar last summer.

He defended the belt successfully for the first time with an 11th-round stoppage of Bruno Tarimo on the Inoue-Butler undercard at this arena back in December.

The Philippines’ Baldonado is 16-4-1, ending a run of three straight losses by beating Ben Mananquil back in January.

This is an eight-rounder in the super-bantamweight division.

Fulton vs Inoue fight card in full

09:41 , George Flood

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

Robeisy Ramirez vs Satoshi Shimizu

Chihiro Iwashita vs Hiroyuki Takahara

Kanamu Sakama vs Ryu Horikawa

Taiga Imanaga vs Hebi Marapu

Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado

Yuki Kajitani vs Masato Shinoda

Kenta Yamakawa vs Ryosuke Nakamura

Takero Kitano vs Kenta Kawakami

Fulton vs Inoue fight prediction

09:39 , George Flood

One of the most highly-anticipated fights of 2023 kicks off a great period of summer boxing that also includes Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr, Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith, Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois, Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo and many more.

But this really does have the potential to be the best of the lot as the vicious Naoya Inoue - the first Asian boxer ever to become a four-belt world champion - faces the battle of his career against the planet’s best super-bantamweight.

The odds are certainly against Stephen Fulton in Inoue’s back yard, but he is a clever, slick, versatile and experienced fighter who has the skills necessary to frustrate and bypass his opponent’s awesome power.

After demolishing the great Nonito Donaire in a hopelessly one-sided rematch of their bloody 2019 classic, ‘The Monster’ battered Paul Butler before Christmas, but for a change struggled to find a trademark venomous finish before finally breaking his stubborn resistance with a typically violent barrage in the penultimate round.

He won’t have things completely his own way here and we anticipate a few cagey but fascinating rounds where Fulton is able to steer clear of those trademark power punches that reverberate around the area and perhaps even take a lead on the cards.

However, you can only avoid the Inoue onslaught for so long, as a record of 21 knockouts from 24 outings can attest, so expect the home favourite to eventually wear down his rival’s defences and inflict his maiden professional defeat via a brutal late stoppage.

Fulton vs Inoue start time

09:37 , George Flood

As ever with these Tuesday bouts that fall in the daytime in the UK, there has been a bit of uncertainty around the exact start times.

But the undercard should be underway soon, while some say 12pm BST for main-event ring walks, others day 1pm - or maybe in between!

How to watch Fulton vs Inoue

09:36 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Fulton vs Inoue is available to watch live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 9:30am BST.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also catch the action as it happens online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Fulton vs Inoue LIVE coverage!

09:33 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue.

We’ve got a real daytime treat for UK fight fans today, with a potential Fight of the Year contender coming up at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Having made history as the undisputed bantamweight king back in December, Inoue, a pound-for-pound superstar and one of boxing’s most destructive and formidable knockout artists, is jumping up to 122lbs this afternoon in a bid to become a four-division world champion on home soil.

Standing in his way is unified WBC and WBO super-bantamweight champion Fulton, a highly-skilled and unbeaten operator who, in his very first fight outside of the US, is confident of ending Inoue’s fearsome run in what should be a blockbuster showdown between two superb boxers.

The undercard action gets underway shortly, with main event ring walks expected between 12pm BST and 1pm. You can follow the whole event live with Standard Sport - this is not one to miss!