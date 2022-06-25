Fulton Financial's (NASDAQ:FULT) Dividend Will Be US$0.15

The board of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of July, with investors receiving US$0.15 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Fulton Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Fulton Financial's dividend was only 36% of earnings, however it was paying out 881% of free cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Fulton Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Fulton Financial has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Fulton Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fulton Financial that investors should take into consideration. Is Fulton Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

