Fulmer scheduled to start for Detroit against Chicago

Detroit Tigers (20-24, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-16, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Michael Fulmer (0-1, 8.24 ERA) Chicago: Reynaldo Lopez (0-2, 8.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox are 20-10 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 75 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 13 homers.

The Tigers are 9-17 in division games. The Detroit offence has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a mark of .327.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 40 RBIs and is batting .304.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 48 hits and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press