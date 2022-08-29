Fully vaccinated Windsor man says he was forced to quarantine after forgetting to fill out ArriveCAN app

·5 min read
Michael Mazuran says he's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but forgot to fill out the ArriveCAN app. Following a short trip to the United States, Mazuran said he then received an email from the government telling him he had to quarantine. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)
Michael Mazuran says he's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but forgot to fill out the ArriveCAN app. Following a short trip to the United States, Mazuran said he then received an email from the government telling him he had to quarantine. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)

Two days after Windsor resident Michael Mazuran crossed the border to buy groceries in the United States, he said he received an email telling him he "did not qualify as fully vaccinated" and had to quarantine for 14 days.

Mazuran told CBC News that he realized after returning home from a short trip on Aug. 10 that he had forgot to fill out and submit the ArriveCAN app form. He also said that the border officer never asked him about it or his vaccine status.

A frequent cross-border traveller, Mazuran said he's filled out the app's form before and has three COVID-19 vaccine doses. CBC News has seen a copy of Mazuran's vaccine passport.

"It's been so frustrating," he said.

"Why am I being retroactively punished when something should have been done at the border then and there? I feel like that was their negligence, they should be held accountable for missing their step."

CBC News reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), but it did not get back in time for publication.

Mazuran's story comes amid ongoing criticism against the app and a controversial few months that have included the government acknowledging app glitches that sent travellers erroneous notifications instructing them to quarantine.

The federal government continues to face mounting pressure from politicians and tourism groups to scrap the COVID-19 screening tool, arguing it impedes tourism and creates headaches for some travellers.

Most recently, some organizations have filed lawsuits against the government as they claim the app breaches sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Traveller says he felt like a 'criminal'

Two days after his trip to the U.S., Mazuran said he received an email from the government that told him he had to quarantine for 14 days and get a COVID-19 PCR test on day one and day eight of his quarantine.

CBC News has seen a copy of this email.

Mazuran said he also got a call from the Canadian government telling him that since the system didn't recognize him as vaccinated, he was required to follow orders under the Quarantine Act or else he could be fined or face prison time.

Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press
Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

He said he told the government that he could share proof of his vaccination status, but that he was denied being able to do so.

CBC News reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada, but did not hear back in time for publication.

As a result, Mazuran spent some of his vacation days and three unpaid work days at home.

"[I'm] pretty angry. [I'm] being treated like a criminal, being treated like a prisoner," Mazuran said, adding that he got vaccinated so that he could travel, but didn't expect to face consequences the one time he forgot to fill out the app.

Brenda McPhail, director of the privacy, technology and surveillance program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), said it's "reasonable" for Mazuran to feel like he was treated unfairly.

"There's a real question if a border agent didn't do what they were supposed to do in asking for the app to be shown, why an individual would then subsequently face consequences of that lapse, which was then not their fault," she said.

On the Canadian government's website, it states that ArriveCAN is "mandatory" for all travellers to Canada and that "it is also required to qualify for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption from quarantine and testing."

"If this is for public health measures, a certificate of vaccination status should satisfy those requirements."  - Eva Chipiuk, lawyer with JCCF

The website adds that people crossing at land borders who haven't completed the app will be told by a border officer to submit their information and that they can:

  • Provide that information on entry if there's no history of the person previously neglecting ArriveCAN entries.

  • Go back to the U.S. to fill out the form and then re-enter.

If a person refuses, the website states that a person can be fined $5,000 per infraction, with other provincial surcharges possible.

CBC News reached out to Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, but he was unavailable for comment.

Lawsuits filed against Canadian government

According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to "defend the constitutional freedoms of Canadians through litigation and education," Mazuran's situation is not unique.

JCCF filed a lawsuit on Aug. 24 against the Attorney General of Canada on behalf of 11 vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians who were either fined for not using the app or ordered to quarantine for 14 days after returning home.

Jennifer La Grassa/CBC
Jennifer La Grassa/CBC

"[There's] such a wide variety of cases that it's really hard to understand where the justification is for this [app] requirement," said Eva Chipiuk, a lawyer who filed the lawsuit with JCCF.

She added that the lawsuit challenges the quarantine requirement for unvaccinated Canadians and mandatory ArriveCAN form submission. She said these breach Canadian rights, including around privacy and mobility.

"If this is for public health measures, a certificate of vaccination status should satisfy those requirements," Chipiuk said.

CBC News reached out to the Attorney General of Canada, but was not immediately available.

Through this lawsuit, the group is looking to have mandatory use of the app struck down, have it be declared unconstitutional for Canadians who refuse to fill out the app to undergo a 14-day quarantine and $1,000 in damages per person.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At