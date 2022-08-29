Fully vaccinated Windsor man says he was forced to quarantine after forgetting to fill out ArriveCAN app

Michael Mazuran says he's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but forgot to fill out the ArriveCAN app. Following a short trip to the United States, Mazuran said he then received an email from the government telling him he had to quarantine. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)

Two days after Windsor resident Michael Mazuran crossed the border to buy groceries in the United States, he said he received an email telling him he "did not qualify as fully vaccinated" and had to quarantine for 14 days.

Mazuran told CBC News that he realized after returning home from a short trip on Aug. 10 that he had forgot to fill out and submit the ArriveCAN app form. He also said that the border officer never asked him about it or his vaccine status.

A frequent cross-border traveller, Mazuran said he's filled out the app's form before and has three COVID-19 vaccine doses. CBC News has seen a copy of Mazuran's vaccine passport.

"It's been so frustrating," he said.

"Why am I being retroactively punished when something should have been done at the border then and there? I feel like that was their negligence, they should be held accountable for missing their step."

CBC News reached out to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), but it did not get back in time for publication.

Mazuran's story comes amid ongoing criticism against the app and a controversial few months that have included the government acknowledging app glitches that sent travellers erroneous notifications instructing them to quarantine.

The federal government continues to face mounting pressure from politicians and tourism groups to scrap the COVID-19 screening tool, arguing it impedes tourism and creates headaches for some travellers.

Most recently, some organizations have filed lawsuits against the government as they claim the app breaches sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Traveller says he felt like a 'criminal'

Two days after his trip to the U.S., Mazuran said he received an email from the government that told him he had to quarantine for 14 days and get a COVID-19 PCR test on day one and day eight of his quarantine.

CBC News has seen a copy of this email.

Mazuran said he also got a call from the Canadian government telling him that since the system didn't recognize him as vaccinated, he was required to follow orders under the Quarantine Act or else he could be fined or face prison time.

He said he told the government that he could share proof of his vaccination status, but that he was denied being able to do so.

CBC News reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada, but did not hear back in time for publication.

As a result, Mazuran spent some of his vacation days and three unpaid work days at home.

"[I'm] pretty angry. [I'm] being treated like a criminal, being treated like a prisoner," Mazuran said, adding that he got vaccinated so that he could travel, but didn't expect to face consequences the one time he forgot to fill out the app.

Brenda McPhail, director of the privacy, technology and surveillance program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), said it's "reasonable" for Mazuran to feel like he was treated unfairly.

"There's a real question if a border agent didn't do what they were supposed to do in asking for the app to be shown, why an individual would then subsequently face consequences of that lapse, which was then not their fault," she said.

On the Canadian government's website, it states that ArriveCAN is "mandatory" for all travellers to Canada and that "it is also required to qualify for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption from quarantine and testing."

"If this is for public health measures, a certificate of vaccination status should satisfy those requirements." - Eva Chipiuk, lawyer with JCCF

The website adds that people crossing at land borders who haven't completed the app will be told by a border officer to submit their information and that they can:

Provide that information on entry if there's no history of the person previously neglecting ArriveCAN entries.

Go back to the U.S. to fill out the form and then re-enter.

If a person refuses, the website states that a person can be fined $5,000 per infraction, with other provincial surcharges possible.

CBC News reached out to Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, but he was unavailable for comment.

Lawsuits filed against Canadian government

According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to "defend the constitutional freedoms of Canadians through litigation and education," Mazuran's situation is not unique.

JCCF filed a lawsuit on Aug. 24 against the Attorney General of Canada on behalf of 11 vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians who were either fined for not using the app or ordered to quarantine for 14 days after returning home.

"[There's] such a wide variety of cases that it's really hard to understand where the justification is for this [app] requirement," said Eva Chipiuk, a lawyer who filed the lawsuit with JCCF.

She added that the lawsuit challenges the quarantine requirement for unvaccinated Canadians and mandatory ArriveCAN form submission. She said these breach Canadian rights, including around privacy and mobility.

"If this is for public health measures, a certificate of vaccination status should satisfy those requirements," Chipiuk said.

CBC News reached out to the Attorney General of Canada, but was not immediately available.

Through this lawsuit, the group is looking to have mandatory use of the app struck down, have it be declared unconstitutional for Canadians who refuse to fill out the app to undergo a 14-day quarantine and $1,000 in damages per person.