Fully vaccinated Britons will be allowed into France from next week

Fully-vaccinated Brits will be allowed into France from next week without needing to self-isolate, it has been reported.

Those who have only received one dose of a vaccine will need to quarantine for seven days on arrival and provide proof of a negative test.

France will welcome Brits from June 9 as long as they are fully vaccinated and provide a negative Covid test.

This does not need to be an expensive PCR test but can be an antigen test, which are often free.

It comes days after Emmanuel Macron said Brits would only be allowed into the country for essential reasons.

According to the Daily Mail, a new document released in Paris on Friday entitled “Strategy for Reopening Borders” said proof of a double vaccination against Covid-19 was enough to get into France.

It said that documents issued by other health services, such as the NHS, would serve as proof.

France is currently on the UK’s amber travel list, meaning people wanting to go there on holiday need to isolate for 10 days once they return and pay for two PCR tests.

The government has been widely criticised for removing Portugal from the green list amid spiralling case numbers an emergence of a new Covid variant first detected in Nepal.

Although it is not illegal to travel to a country on the amber list, Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick said: “You wouldn’t drive through an amber light at the traffic lights, you shouldn’t be going on holiday to those countries either.”

A French government source told the Daily Mail: “Europeans vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enter France without a PCR test from June 9, which proof of a negative test – PCR or antigen – will still be required for travellers from the United Kingdom and the United States.

“For countries classified in orange, such as the United States or Great Britain, a PCR or antigen test is required if the traveller is vaccinated, otherwise he must have a compelling reason for being in France, a negative test and go into isolation for seven days.”

