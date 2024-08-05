Fullkrug confident he will 'score lots of goals' for Hammers

[Getty Images]

New West Ham signing Niclas Fullkrug is "delighted" to sign for the club and to play in the "best league in the world."

Speaking to the club's official website he said: "I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates," said Fullkrug. "I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big Club like West Ham.

"I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now - I know the technical director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.

"The chance to play under the Head Coach [Lopetegui] is also really exciting. His playing style is important for me, and I am confident that under him I will be able to perform at my best, and score lots of goals.

"I love being close to supporters, and I’m really looking forward to meeting the West Ham fans. I have a very good feeling at the moment – I’m strong, fit and in shape – and I just want to get out there and start playing for them."