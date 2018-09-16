Full weekend schedule for Richmond The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at Richmond Raceway while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. The Monster Energy Series continues the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs, while the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to …

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at Richmond Raceway while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. The Monster Energy Series continues the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs, while the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

FRIDAY, Sept. 21

8:30-9:15 a.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App

10:10-10:55 a.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series GoBowling 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

7 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

SATURDAY, Sept. 22

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 (400 laps, 300 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race