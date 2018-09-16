Full weekend schedule for Richmond
Full weekend schedule for RichmondThe Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at Richmond Raceway while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. The Monster Energy Series continues the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs, while the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to …
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at Richmond Raceway while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. The Monster Energy Series continues the Round of 16 of the NASCAR Playoffs, while the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
MORE: How to find NBCSN
FRIDAY, Sept. 21
8:30-9:15 a.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App
10:10-10:55 a.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App
11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series GoBowling 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
7 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race
SATURDAY, Sept. 22
7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 (400 laps, 300 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
10:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race