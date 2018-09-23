Full weekend schedule for Charlotte
Full weekend schedule for CharlotteThe Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. The Monster Energy Series heads to the final race of the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs, while the Xfinity Series Playoffs continues the Round …
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. The Monster Energy Series heads to the final race of the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs, while the Xfinity Series Playoffs continues the Round of 12. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.
Note: All times are ET
MORE: How to find NBCSN
FRIDAY, Sept. 28
12:05-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN
1:05-1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN
3:00-3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN
4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying
SATURDAY, Sept. 29
11:00-11:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, NBC Sports App
12:10 p.m.:Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, CNBC/NBC Sports App
1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App
3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (55 laps, 125.4 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
5:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race
SUNDAY, Sept. 30
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps, 248.52 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race