Full weekend schedule for Charlotte

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. The Monster Energy Series heads to the final race of the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs, while the Xfinity Series Playoffs continues the Round of 12. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

MORE: How to find NBCSN

FRIDAY, Sept. 28

12:05-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN

1:05-1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN

3:00-3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN

4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN

6 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying

SATURDAY, Sept. 29

11:00-11:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, NBC Sports App

12:10 p.m.:Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, CNBC/NBC Sports App

1:30-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (55 laps, 125.4 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

SUNDAY, Sept. 30

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps, 248.52 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race