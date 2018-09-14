Full Week 3 College Football Schedule: Game Times and TV Channels

Week 3 of the college football season started Wednesday, Sept. 12 with Coastal Carolina at Campbell. The game was played on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Florence which is set to hit the Carolinas on Friday.

Several top 25 ranked teams will not play this week due to the impending storm. Three top-25 matchups will take place with No. 4 Ohio State facing No. 15 TCU, No. 17 Boise State playing at No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 12 LSU playing at No. 7 Auburn. Reigning national champions No. 1 Alabama will take on Ole Miss in the afternoon while the No. 22 USC Trojans head to Texas for some Saturday night football.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS games taking place Week 3 below.

Friday, Sept. 14

• 7 p.m. Georgia State at Memphis (ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 15

• Noon Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson (ESPNU)

• Noon Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (ESPNews)

• Noon No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State (ABC)

• Noon Kent State at No. 11 Penn State (FS1)

•Noon No. 21 Miami at Toledo (ESPN2)

• Noon Rhode Island at UConn (ESPN3)

• Noon Hawaii at Army (CBSSN)

• Noon Arizona at Houston (ABC/ESPN2)

• Noon Troy at Nebraska (BTN)

• Noon Florida State at Syracuse (ESPN)

• Noon Rutgers at Kansas(No TV channel listed)

• Noon Ball State at Indiana(BTN)

• Noon Temple at Maryland(BTN)

• Noon Murray State at Kentucky(SEC Network)

• Noon UTEP at Tennessee(SEC Network)





























• 12:30 p.m.Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh(ACC Network)

• 1 p.m. Tulane at UAB(No TV channel listed)

• 2 p.m.UC Davis at No. 9 Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

• 2:30 p.m.Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame (NBC)

• 3:30 p.m.BYU at No. 6 Wisconsin (ESPN2)

• 3:30 p.m.No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn (CBS)

• 3:30 p.m.No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State (ESPN)

• 3:30 p.m.SMU at No. 19 Michigan (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m. Illinois at USF (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m.Duke at Baylor (FS1)

• 3:30 p.m.Lehigh at Navy (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m.Central Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m.Miami (OH) at Minnesota (BTN)

















Story Continues

• 4 p.m.UTSA at Kansas State (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m.Wofford at Wyoming (No TV channel listed)

• 4 p.m.Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green(ESPN3)

• 4 p.m.Colorado State at Florida(SEC Network)

• 4 p.m.North Texas at Arkansas(SEC Network)









• 4:15 p.m.Houston at Texas Tech(Fox)

• 4:30 p.m. Ohio at Virginia(ESPN2)

• 5 p.m.San Jose State at No. 20 Oregon(Pac-12 Network)

• 5 p.m.New Hampshire at Colorado(Pac-12 Network)



• 6 p.m.Idaho State at California(Pac-12 Network)

• 6 p.m.Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic(No TV channel listed)

• 6 p.m.Eastern Michigan at Buffalo(ESPN+)





• 7 p.m. No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss(ESPN)

• 7 p.m. Texas State at South Alabama (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Delaware State at Western Michigan (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m. Arkansas State at Tulsa (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m. Albama A&M at Cincinnati (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m. Oregon State at Nevada (ESPNU)











• 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at No. 16 Mississippi State (ESPN2)

• 7:30 p.m. Northern Iowa at Iowa (BTN)

• 7:30 p.m. Western Kentucky at Louisville (ACC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. Missouri at Purdue (Big Ten Network)

• 7:30 p.m. UL Monroe at Texas A&M (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m. UMass at Florida Intl (No TV channel listed)

• 7:30 p.m. Akron at Northwestern (BTN)













• 8 p.m. No.15 TCU at No. 4 Ohio State (ABC)

• 8 p.m. No. 22 USC at Texas (Fox)

• 8 p.m. New Mexico at New Mexico State (No TV channel listed)

• 8 p.m. Eastern Washington at Washington State (Pac-12 Network)







• 10:00 p.m. No. 10 Washington at Utah(ESPN)

• 10:00 p.m.Prairie View at UNLV (No TV channel listed)



• 10:30 p.m. No. 23 Arizona State at San Diego State (CBSSN)

• 10:30 p.m. Fresno State at UCLA (FS1)



• 11 p.m. Southern Utah at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

Here are the games that were cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.